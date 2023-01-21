Read full article on original website
Big spending and big coaches can’t halt Everton’s sharp fall
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The spending sprees on players and hiring of big name managers haven’t stopped Everton’s slide. At this rate, one of English soccer’s most storied clubs might be playing in the second division when its new waterfront stadium opens. Everton is searching for...
Tottenham signs forward Danjuma on loan from Villarreal
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham strengthened its attacking options for the second half of the season by signing Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal on Wednesday. Danjuma joined Tottenham until the end of the season and will start his second stint in English soccer, having played for Bournemouth from 2019-21.
Draw for the UEFA Nations League Finals
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the UEFA Nations League Finals:. More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
UEFA to have smaller groups for World Cup, Euros qualifying
GENEVA (AP) — Seeking to make qualifying for the World Cup and European Championship more interesting, UEFA said Wednesday that men’s teams will no longer play in six-team groups after Euro 2024. UEFA said it expected “less predictable and more dynamic” play when qualifying for the 2026 World...
For Arteta, competing against Guardiola is ‘strange feeling’
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would prefer to go head to head with pretty much any other coach than Pep Guardiola in a bid to win the biggest trophies in English soccer. Not just because it means Arsenal is having to compete with Manchester City — a team Arteta believes is the best in the world.
German referee wins compensation for age discrimination
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A leading soccer referee in Germany was awarded 48,500 euros ($52,800) in compensation on Wednesday after a court found he was discriminated against when he was no longer considered for games because of his age. The court in Frankfurt found the 49-year-old Manuel Gräfe, who...
