Sun City, AZ

Sun Cities new COVID cases take sharp dive

Sun City West Independent
 4 days ago

The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting the number of new cases by ZIP code in the last month through Jan. 20. The ADHS website switched from daily to weekly reporting of COVID cases starting March 23. These reports will show the comparison for the current reporting week against the previous week.

Here are the number of COVID-19 case numbers since the last month for ZIP codes that include the Sun Cities and some surrounding areas, according to the ADHS. Arizona health officials said more than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence:

Sun Cities totals

  • Jan. 7-13 -- 419
  • Jan. 14-20 -- 331

DECREASE (88): 26%

85351 (Sun City)

  • Jan. 7-13 -- 187
  • Jan. 14-20 -- 159

DECREASE (28): 17%

85373 (Sun City, some Peoria and Surprise)

  • Jan. 7-13 -- 102
  • Jan. 14-20 -- 74

DECREASE (28): 37%

85375 (Sun City West)

  • Jan. 7-13 -- 130
  • Jan. 14-20 -- 98

DECREASE (32): 32%

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

Sun City West Independent

