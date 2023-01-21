Friday's Top Prep Performers from basketball and soccer
Highlights from Friday in high school sports:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Gavin Murphy poured in a game-high 26 points, Darius Baharlo and Peter Gray each scored nine points, and Harrison Henderson had eight points as Calabasas (15-7, 3-3) beat Thousand Oaks 58-55 to hand the Lancers their first Marmonte League loss. Trent MacLean had 20 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks, Elias Chin finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Cole Caudill had nine points and two assists, and Jacob Kjarval had five points and five assists for Thousand Oaks (18-5, 5-1).
- Nasir Meyer scored a game-high 27 points, Zane Miller had 17 points and Leo Woronov hit six free throws down the stretch to lead Agoura (15-8, 5-1) to a 55-47 victory over Westlake in a Marmonte League game. Kayden Elsokary scored 13 points, Austin Maziasz had 12 points and 14 rebounds, Connor Zhang had 12 points and five rebounds, and Cyrus Torabian had eight points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (14-10, 2-4).
- Isayah Garcia finished with a game-high 28 points, Troy McGovern scored 14 points and Stevie Prudholme and Stevie Amar each added five points to lead Oaks Christian (18-6, 3-3) to a 63-59 win over Newbury Park in a Marmonte League game. Cooper Lucas scored 21 points, Charlie Muir had 15 points and Jace Birdsong had 14 points for the Panthers (14-10, 0-6).
- Reese Widerburg had 19 points and four steals, Dominik Contreras finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, Jacob Terrill had eight points, and Marcos Ramirez, EJ Gomez and Lukas Rea each scored seven points to lead first-place Oxnard (20-2, 8-0) to a 76-27 win over Pacifica in a Channel League game.
- Daniel Ortiz finished with 27 points and six rebounds, Zane Carter had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, Luke Ortiz had 10 points and two blocks, and Josh Ullegue scored 10 points to lead Buena (20-3, 7-2) to a 73-59 win over Rio Mesa in a Channel League game. Ethan Macias scored 20 points, David Williams had 16 points and Nathan Duarte had 12 points for the Spartans (11-11, 4-4).
- San Marcos (6-15, 4-4) defeated Ventura (6-16, 1-8) 67-53 in a Channel League game.
- Isaiah Sherrard had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Seshsha Henderson had 14 points and six assists, Dylan Hayse finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Trey McDonald had 11 points and five assists to lead first-place Oak Park (15-9, 5-0) to a 65-55 win over Royal in a Coastal Canyon League game. Drew Romano scored 17 points, Ace Arnold had 14 points, Preston Lowry had 11 points and Parker Hill added nine points for the Highlanders (8-17, 1-4).
- Ryder Mjoen scored 25 points, Justin Rener had 10 points, Caleb Peters grabbed eight rebounds, and Kyle Hoffer took charges and now has 22 taken charges this season to lead Simi Valley (15-8, 4-1) to a 61-43 win over Moorpark in a Coastal Canyon League game. Joe Booth had 19 points and six rebounds and Lucas Fenske finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Musketeers (5-18, 0-5).
- Willem Rutherford scored 25 points, Beckham Rutherford had 18 points and Josh Rosen contributed eight points to lead first-place Nordhoff (15-6, 7-1) to a 62-50 victory over Malibu in a Citrus Coast League game.
- Jose Valdovinos hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and Jordan Ramirez had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Santa Paula (6-8, 5-3) to a 62-35 win over Channel Islands (7-16, 4-5) in a Citrus Coast League game.
- Jake Yson scored 12 points, Christopher Juanillo had 11 points and Jacob Chavez had 10 points for Hueneme (3-17, 0-9) in its 56-50 loss to Carpinteria (5-16, 2-6) in a Citrus Coast League game.
- Johnny Cardenas scored 16 points, Nate Delgadillo had nine points and 12 rebounds, Jack Morris finished with nine points, 10 assists, five steals and three rebounds, and Ray Curiel scored eight points to lead Fillmore (10-9) to a 71-16 win over Providence-Santa Barbara in a nonleague game.
- Ashton Brown scored 21 points and Nick Drucker had 10 points to lead Foothill Tech (10-12, 2-1) to a 58-45 win over Villanova Prep in a Frontier League game. Gavin Day had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jomari Ong had seven points and four assists, and Ethan Day had seven points and three assists for the Wildcats (5-12, 2-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Lola Donez scored 13 points, Omamoke Okah had eight points and Jordan Schwesinger added six points to lead first-place Oaks Christian (14-5, 6-0) to a 57-26 win over Newbury Park in a Marmonte League game.
- Freshman Mathis Dritz poured in 30 points, Taylor Swanson scored 15 points and Emma Ange had eight points to lead Westlake (17-5, 5-1) to a 65-40 victory over Agoura in a Marmonte League game. Jamilyn Carton scored 18 points, Jordan Hayden had 10 points and six rebounds, and Helena Koubek had seven points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers.
- Calabasas (18-5, 4-2) defeated Thousand Oaks 51-36 in a Marmonte League game. Mila-Nai ColonYau had 12 points and four rebounds, Morgan Casillas had seven points and four rebounds, and Soleil Nerdin grabbed 11 rebounds for the Lancers (12-12, 0-6).
- Avanthika Ramasamy finished with 14 points and eight steals, Billie Yanez hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Jo Buckley hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and three rebounds, and Kenedi Bikovsky had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead Moorpark (4-14, 2-3) to a 74-53 win over Simi Valley (10-12, 2-3) in a Coastal Canyon League game.
- Ella Broms had 10 rebounds, Delaney White had nine assists, Ella Shmool had eight rebounds, Lindsay Gould had seven rebounds, Jaelah Brown had six rebounds, and Joely Chadwick had five rebounds to lead first-place Oak Park (11-11, 5-0) to a 60-17 win over Royal in a Coastal Canyon League game.
BOYS SOCCER
- Gavin Arce, Uziel Diaz, Jack Steinberg and Brady Karsten scored second-half goals and Carter Supple, Diaz and Steinberg had assists to lead Thousand Oaks (9-6-2, 3-3-0) to a 4-1 win over Calabasas in a Marmonte League match.
- Ian Boras scored the game's lone goal to lift Oaks Christian (3-8-2, 2-3-0) to a 1-0 win over Newbury Park (4-3-3, 2-2-2) in a Marmonte League match.
- Zack Harris finished with a a goal and two assists, Charles Chowana, Evan Ziglari, Ryan O’Leary and Brooklyn Cox scored goals, and Jason Moore had an assist as first-place Oak Park (13-0-1) improved to 5-0 in Coastal Canyon League play with a 5-0 victory over Royal (6-10-3, 0-4-1).
- Juan Magdaleno scored the game-winning goal and Sebastian Alvarado and Armando Acevedo had goals to lead Moorpark (7-6-3, 3-2-0) to a 3-2 win over Simi Valley (13-5-0, 2-3-0) in a Coastal Canyon League match.
- Angel Mosqueda and Isaac Salgado scored goals to lead Santa Paula to a 2-1 win over Channel Islands in a Citrus Coast League match. Benjamin Aguilar scored the goal for the Raiders.
- Enrique Robles and Ramiro Solórzano scored two goals apiece to lift Hueneme to a 4-0 win over Carpinteria in a Citrus Coast League match.
- Jeremy Larson netted a hat trick, Matt Gross scored two goals, and Jared Morrow had a goal to lead Grace Brethren (4-2-1, 3-0-1) to a 6-1 win over Santa Clara in a Frontier League match.
GIRLS SOCCER
- Sarah Spears and Jonnie-Jane Quiroz both had a goal and an assist, Berkley Mape, Kailey Supa and Avery Oder scored goals, and Lauren Gatien had an assist as first-place Oaks Christian (13-2-1) improved to 6-0 in Marmonte League play with a 5-0 win over Newbury Park .
- KK Chowana scored two goals and Emma Naftzger had an assist to lead Westlake (10-1-2, 4-1-1) to a 2-1 win over Agoura in a Marmonte League match. Gabby Jensen scored a goal off an assist from Livia Ivie for the Chargers (7-4-2, 2-3-1).
- Thousand Oaks (2-9-3, 0-3-3) and Calabasas (7-4-5, 1-2-2) played to a 0-0 draw in a Marmonte League match.
- Ava Dermott scored two goals, Malea Johnson had a goal, Bella Harder finished with two assists, Macie Baird had an assist, and Ainsley Gove saved a penalty kick to earn the shutout in net to lead Oak Park (8-5-0, 2-2-0) to a 3-0 victory over Royal (4-10-1, 1-4-0) in a Coastal Canyon League match.
- Natalie Ruiz scored two goals, Jackie Corral had a goal and two assists, Sanaye Soto scored a goal, and Kaylyn Lopez anchored the defense to lead Hueneme (7-3-0, 5-3-0) to a 4-0 win over Carpinteria in a Citrus Coast League match.
- Tyler Hickerson scored the lone goal as Foothill Tech (4-2-2, 3-0-2) remained unbeaten in Tri-Valley League play with a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Santa Clara (8-1-1, 4-1-1).
- Kayalily Penn scored four goals and Siena Urzua had a goal to lead Bishop Diego to a 5-0 win over St. Bonaventure in a Tri-Valley League match.
