Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Protect Yourself: Phone Scammers Pretend to be Legitimate Organizations and Target Syracuse ResidentsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: the numbers that define the Orange’s slim March Madness odds
It’s officially the make-it-or-break-it point for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (13-7, 4-5) as the program hopes to sneak into the 2023 NCAA Tournament in head coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s first season. To recap this season in a nutshell: it’s certainly been an up-and-down year so far....
nunesmagician.com
North Carolina 72, Syracuse 68: Orange come up short in home thriller versus Tar Heels
Everyone take a deep breath. Yes, the end of this game made absolutely no sense. Let’s break it down and sort through all the insanity. After trailing for most of the game in its home matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels, Joe Girard hit a three with 53 seconds left to take a 68-66 lead over UNC. For a brief moment, Syracuse looked like it could pull away.
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina
Despite unearthing an inspired effort, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball couldn’t quite climb out of the hole it dug itself into, falling to the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-68 in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night. Syracuse led late and looked poised for a marquee victory, but the mistake-making...
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse vs North Carolina
The Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3) men’s basketball team returns home to face the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) at 9:00 on ESPN. People are starting to feel good about the run Syracuse is on, and a win here would add more good vibes. North Carolina is also playing well as they try to turn around a season that saw them start at #1 and fall from the rankings.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Reloaded roster set to take the field for Orange in 2023
The beginning of a new season is always an exciting time as fans dream of potential big things to come for their favorite teams. It’s also a time to familiarize yourself with all the new players who have come to town for the first time, and Syracuse Orange fans have quite a lot of that going on this season.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Joe Girard is playing his most complete games for the Orange
Syracuse Orange fans have heard the name Joe Girard tossed around a lot during his four seasons with the program. His performances over the years have been a mix of eye-catching precision shooting and head-scratching cold streaks and defensive relapses. But despite his imperfections, JGIII was counted on to be a major contributor to one of the youngest Orange basketball teams in a long time. Since ACC play began, Girard has lived up to that expectation and then some.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs North Carolina
It’s a big battle tonight between the Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3) and North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3). For the Orange, it’s an opportunity to get their first big win and show that the improved play of late isn’t just a mirage. This game will also keep the winner in range of the top of the ACC while the loser will drop three games behind the Clemson Tigers.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse basketball enters season-defining stretch of ACC play
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team begins the most important stretch of basketball when it hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels tonight from the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse has shown signs of improvement with its freshmen growing throughout the year, but as part of what’s become a characteristic non-starter non-conference showing, the Orange missed opportunities in the early season.
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs North Carolina
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: Chapel Hill, NC. Students: 31,539 students who want to know how come Roy Williams...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. North Carolina: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 4.5 underdogs at home against UNC. TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. North Carolina Blog: Tar Heel Blog. Rivalry: 15-6, North Carolina.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange’s upset bid falls short in 62-50 loss to #13 Duke
Late-game execution has turned from a potential problem to a recurring theme for a feisty Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (13-7, 4-5) that continues to keep games close, but ultimately fails to generate enough points to sneak by with a win. That trend continued in Sunday afternoon’s matchup against...
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Orange basketball lineups, football coaching changes, and more
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program is an enigma, but lacrosse and football are a bit more...constant. Listen in as Andy, Steve, and Christian break it all down!. In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about... The guys naturally open with 5 minutes talking EPL...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Measuring college coach tenures by Units of Boeheim
Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim has had a long tenure on the sidelines. However, we had never considered how that tenure could be used to measure the coaching experience of other college basketball coaches. That is until this tweet from Tim Reynolds after Mike Brey announced his retirement. So...
