North Carolina 72, Syracuse 68: Orange come up short in home thriller versus Tar Heels

Everyone take a deep breath. Yes, the end of this game made absolutely no sense. Let’s break it down and sort through all the insanity. After trailing for most of the game in its home matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels, Joe Girard hit a three with 53 seconds left to take a 68-66 lead over UNC. For a brief moment, Syracuse looked like it could pull away.
Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina

Despite unearthing an inspired effort, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball couldn’t quite climb out of the hole it dug itself into, falling to the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-68 in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night. Syracuse led late and looked poised for a marquee victory, but the mistake-making...
Game thread: Syracuse vs North Carolina

The Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3) men’s basketball team returns home to face the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) at 9:00 on ESPN. People are starting to feel good about the run Syracuse is on, and a win here would add more good vibes. North Carolina is also playing well as they try to turn around a season that saw them start at #1 and fall from the rankings.
Syracuse men’s basketball: Joe Girard is playing his most complete games for the Orange

Syracuse Orange fans have heard the name Joe Girard tossed around a lot during his four seasons with the program. His performances over the years have been a mix of eye-catching precision shooting and head-scratching cold streaks and defensive relapses. But despite his imperfections, JGIII was counted on to be a major contributor to one of the youngest Orange basketball teams in a long time. Since ACC play began, Girard has lived up to that expectation and then some.
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs North Carolina

It’s a big battle tonight between the Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3) and North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3). For the Orange, it’s an opportunity to get their first big win and show that the improved play of late isn’t just a mirage. This game will also keep the winner in range of the top of the ACC while the loser will drop three games behind the Clemson Tigers.
Syracuse basketball enters season-defining stretch of ACC play

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team begins the most important stretch of basketball when it hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels tonight from the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse has shown signs of improvement with its freshmen growing throughout the year, but as part of what’s become a characteristic non-starter non-conference showing, the Orange missed opportunities in the early season.
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs North Carolina

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: Chapel Hill, NC. Students: 31,539 students who want to know how come Roy Williams...
Syracuse vs. North Carolina: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 4.5 underdogs at home against UNC. TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. North Carolina Blog: Tar Heel Blog. Rivalry: 15-6, North Carolina.
