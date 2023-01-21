Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United Tell Chelsea Target Malo Gusto To Wait
Manchester United have told Chelsea target Malo Gusto to wait to make a decision on his future.
Julian Ward Has Spoken To Jude Bellingham As Liverpool Get Closer To A Deal
Julian Ward has spoken to Jude Bellingham to give Liverpool advantage over Real Madrid.
BBC
Conor McGrandles: Cambridge United sign Charlton midfielder on loan for rest of season
Cambridge United have signed midfielder Conor McGrandles on loan from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old Scot has played 12 games for Charlton this season, but none since their FA Cup win over non-league Coalville in November. He joined the Addicks from...
FOX Sports
Kimmich scores late equalizer for Bayern Munich vs. Cologne
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne in the Bundesliga on Tuesday as the 10-time defending champion was left waiting for its first win of 2023. Kimmich struck in the 90th minute with a central...
BBC
Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday
Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final
Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday. Here is the predicted lineup.
BBC
Spurs to beat Everton to Danjuma?
The PA news agency is reporting that Tottenham have made a late bid to sign Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan until the end of the season. The Netherlands international looked set to sign for Everton after a deal was agreed over the weekend, but Spurs now looks likely to be his next destination.
BBC
Southampton 0-1 Newcastle: Joelinton goal gives Newcastle EFL Cup semi-final advantage
Newcastle United hold a slender advantage from the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg as Joelinton's goal gave them victory at Southampton. The Brazilian made amends for missing an earlier easy opportunity when he arrived on the end of substitute Alexander Isak's perfect low cross to make the decisive contribution with 17 minutes left.
BBC
Everton trapped in 'cul-de-sac of failure'
Frank Lampard "will probably pay" for Everton's poor first half of the season, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, but the Toffees' problems run far deeper than the manager. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday made it 10 without a win in all competitions for Lampard, leaving his job...
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go transfer buzz: Chelsea might not be done, Tottenham monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo
The last full week of the transfer market is about to begin and the feeling is that there will be surprises. Arsenal opted to end last week with two new signings following Mykhaylo Mudryk's shock move to Chelsea. Arsenal won't get Eduardo Camavinga. Leandro Trossard arrived for a £25 million...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
FOX Sports
AC Milan's winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio
ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions. Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places.
Everton fires Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
Everton fired manager Frank Lampard on Monday as the crisis-hit Premier League team took action amid its latest fight against relegation and protests by disgruntled fans against the club’s board. Lampard, a former England international and Chelsea great, lasted nearly a year in a role that is fast becoming...
BBC
Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen
Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
Inter’s Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s Italian Super Cup celebration was ruined with a 1-0 home loss to Empoli in Serie A on Monday. Milan Skriniar was sent off with two yellow cards in the first half to leave Inter with 10 men, and 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half following a poor effort from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Kane sinks Fulham to become Spurs' joint record scorer
Antonio Conte vowed to "win something" with Harry Kane after the striker became Tottenham's joint record scorer as his 266th goal for the club sealed a vital 1-0 win against Fulham on Monday. Failing to turn their first half pressure into goals proved fatal for Fulham as Kane entered the record books in first half stoppage-time.
Pierre Ekwah takes swipe at David Moyes while explaining why he joined Sunderland
New Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah has been explaining why he choose to join the club.
BBC
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
Report: Frank Lampard Sacked As Everton Manager
The Everton hierarchy have acted after the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
