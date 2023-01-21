Read full article on original website
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Protect Yourself: Phone Scammers Pretend to be Legitimate Organizations and Target Syracuse ResidentsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
sujuiceonline.com
Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC
For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
Hustle play goes wrong for Joe Girard, as UNC earns last-minute win: (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team will host North Carolina at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the JMA Dome. The game will air locally on ESPN. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. North Carolina to see the latest updates. Final: That’s going to be it. Story...
Syracuse comes up short in 72-68 loss to North Carolina, with more last-minute drama
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Opportunity knocked, but the Syracuse Orange wasn’t able to answer. Syracuse came up short in a 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night, missing out on an opportunity for a much-needed win over a quality opponent. North Carolina scored the game’s last six points,...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. North Carolina
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UNC_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Late Syracuse mistakes,...
Jim Boeheim: Foul-shot disparity vs. North Carolina ‘unusual’
Syracuse, N.Y. – In a game decided by four points that was actually even closer than that narrow margin, one statistical disparity stood out. In a heart-wrenching 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night, Syracuse outshot the Tar Heels from both the field and the 3-point line. Syracuse had held firm on the boards, an area North Carolina normally dominates, hauling in five more rebounds than the Heels. Syracuse committed 17 turnovers, well above its season average, but North Carolina had turned the ball over 10 times, too.
Rappers Fabolous and A Boogie wit da Hoodie will attend Syracuse-UNC basketball game
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rappers Fabolous and A Boogie wit da Hoodie will watch the Syracuse-North Carolina men’s basketball game in the JMA Dome on Tuesday night, completing a special welcome for SU recruit Elijah Moore. The rappers will be guests in the seats of Adam Weitsman, Syracuse’s most high-profile...
orangefizz.net
Adam Weitsman to Host Syracuse Recruit
After missing out on 2024 five-star Elliot Cadeau, Adam Weitsman has two new targets. The billionaire has reportedly offered NIL deals to two 2024 guards. One is four star shooting guard Elijah Moore and the other is five star point guard Boogie Fland. Moore has been a big target for...
Syracuse basketball lost to North Carolina and overzealous ACC officials (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team certainly created its own problems that tipped Tuesday night’s game in favor of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 72-68 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome. It doesn’t excuse the officiating disaster the Orange also had to...
Late Syracuse mistakes, big free-throw disparity get North Carolina win (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse and North Carolina met in the JMA Wireless Dome late Tuesday night. The Orange had a chance to make some national noise.
Daily Orange
Assistant coach Sue Ludwig brings over 3 decades of high school success to Syracuse
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Catherine Dadey had the flu the first week of practice in her senior year with Westhill Senior High School’s varsity basketball team. She still needed to have a meeting with then-Warriors’ head coach, Sue Ludwig.
Syracuse’s late-game issues continue in loss to North Carolina: ‘It’s a bad feeling’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The locker room is quiet. Managers do their jobs in silence. A few players talk in hushed tones. The post-game scene has become all too common for the Syracuse Orange this season.
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
Bracket watch: How many ACC teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC has six teams that are in excellent shape to make the NCAA Tournament. Five of them — Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Miami and North Carolina State — have already secured a handful of big wins this season without suffering more than one bad loss. That combination is one that traditionally leads to an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball stuns state-ranked Skaneateles (62 photos)
East Syracuse Minoa had a tall order in non-league foe Skaneateles on Thursday evening. The Lakers are currently ranked 25th in the state in Class B and winners of their last seven games.
Who are the best shooters in Section III boys basketball? Coaches pick 19 opposing players
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game of basketball has changed drastically over the years. A game that was once dominated by power play in the post has seen a transition to a perimeter-centric style of play. With this change, the reliance on shooters has become more and more important. Having...
Axe: Dino Babers’ staff shakeup has made stability obsolete
Syracuse, N.Y. — Stability. Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack used that word in describing the appeal of recruits committing to play football for Dino Babers in an interview with syracuse.com back in December.
ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL Draft positional rankings feature 2 Syracuse favorites
Syracuse, N.Y. — NFL Draft season is upon the football world, and Syracuse football is shaping up to have potentially its best draft class of Dino Babers’ tenure. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., one of the most respected draft analysts, released his first mock draft and big board since the end of the college football season Wednesday. While no SU players featured in the first-round draft predictions, two ended up in Kiper’s Top 10 position lists.
See: Nick Monroe’s contract at Minnesota. How much is the ex-SU safeties coach earning?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse football safeties coach and top recruiter Nick Monroe signed a two-year contract for his new role with Minnesota. Syracuse.com acquired Monroe’s contract with the university Wednesday via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filed last week.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Measuring college coach tenures by Units of Boeheim
Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim has had a long tenure on the sidelines. However, we had never considered how that tenure could be used to measure the coaching experience of other college basketball coaches. That is until this tweet from Tim Reynolds after Mike Brey announced his retirement. So...
Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
