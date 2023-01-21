ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse basketball box score vs. North Carolina

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UNC_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Late Syracuse mistakes,...
Jim Boeheim: Foul-shot disparity vs. North Carolina ‘unusual’

Syracuse, N.Y. – In a game decided by four points that was actually even closer than that narrow margin, one statistical disparity stood out. In a heart-wrenching 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night, Syracuse outshot the Tar Heels from both the field and the 3-point line. Syracuse had held firm on the boards, an area North Carolina normally dominates, hauling in five more rebounds than the Heels. Syracuse committed 17 turnovers, well above its season average, but North Carolina had turned the ball over 10 times, too.
Bracket watch: How many ACC teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble?

Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC has six teams that are in excellent shape to make the NCAA Tournament. Five of them — Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Miami and North Carolina State — have already secured a handful of big wins this season without suffering more than one bad loss. That combination is one that traditionally leads to an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
SU basketball comes up short; plus audit says social services in NY botch child death probes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start: The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and attract some of the country’s top talent as the school tries to catch up in a new ballgame in which players are permitted to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).
Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Learn from CNY history. Ensure Micron-fueled growth benefits all (Guest Opinion by Nathan Porceng)

Nathan Porceng, a Syracuse native and United States Navy veteran, is a current Max Berger ‘71 Public Interest/Public Service Fellow at Columbia Law School in New York. Micron claims their new manufacturing plant in Clay will bring 50,000 jobs and billions of dollars to Central New York. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon forecasts that the new plant could spur a 60% increase in Central New York’s population over the next 20 years.
Otto, Syracuse University’s widowed red-tailed hawk, dies five days after mate

Otto, the Syracuse University red-tailed hawk, died last week, five days after the death of his mate, SU-Sue. On Friday, Jan. 19, SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry students walking in Oakwood Cemetery reported a red-tailed hawk dead on the ground. They messaged Anne Marie Higgins, an avid birder who runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed that the dead hawk was Otto.
