Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Protect Yourself: Phone Scammers Pretend to be Legitimate Organizations and Target Syracuse ResidentsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse comes up short in 72-68 loss to North Carolina, with more last-minute drama
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Opportunity knocked, but the Syracuse Orange wasn’t able to answer. Syracuse came up short in a 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night, missing out on an opportunity for a much-needed win over a quality opponent. North Carolina scored the game’s last six points,...
Hustle play goes wrong for Joe Girard, as UNC earns last-minute win: (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team will host North Carolina at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the JMA Dome. The game will air locally on ESPN. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. North Carolina to see the latest updates. Final: That’s going to be it. Story...
Syracuse basketball lost to North Carolina and overzealous ACC officials (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team certainly created its own problems that tipped Tuesday night’s game in favor of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 72-68 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome. It doesn’t excuse the officiating disaster the Orange also had to...
Jim Boeheim: Foul-shot disparity vs. North Carolina ‘unusual’
Syracuse, N.Y. – In a game decided by four points that was actually even closer than that narrow margin, one statistical disparity stood out. In a heart-wrenching 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night, Syracuse outshot the Tar Heels from both the field and the 3-point line. Syracuse had held firm on the boards, an area North Carolina normally dominates, hauling in five more rebounds than the Heels. Syracuse committed 17 turnovers, well above its season average, but North Carolina had turned the ball over 10 times, too.
Late Syracuse mistakes, big free-throw disparity get North Carolina win (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse and North Carolina met in the JMA Wireless Dome late Tuesday night. The Orange had a chance to make some national noise.
Syracuse had another top ACC team on the ropes. Then came a blur of whistles and consequential plays
Syracuse, N.Y. – It was right there. For the second time in eight days, Syracuse had a top ACC team teetering on the ropes.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. North Carolina | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse men’s basketball team returns home to host the North Carolina Tar Heels at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, January 24 (1/24/2023) at 9 p.m. ET. It’s a major rivalry, and it’s getting prime billing on ESPN. Fans who can stream the game on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) or other live TV services.
Syracuse’s late-game issues continue in loss to North Carolina: ‘It’s a bad feeling’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The locker room is quiet. Managers do their jobs in silence. A few players talk in hushed tones. The post-game scene has become all too common for the Syracuse Orange this season.
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
See: Nick Monroe’s contract at Minnesota. How much is the ex-SU safeties coach earning?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse football safeties coach and top recruiter Nick Monroe signed a two-year contract for his new role with Minnesota. Syracuse.com acquired Monroe’s contract with the university Wednesday via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filed last week.
East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball stuns state-ranked Skaneateles (62 photos)
East Syracuse Minoa had a tall order in non-league foe Skaneateles on Thursday evening. The Lakers are currently ranked 25th in the state in Class B and winners of their last seven games.
Who are the best shooters in Section III boys basketball? Coaches pick 19 opposing players
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game of basketball has changed drastically over the years. A game that was once dominated by power play in the post has seen a transition to a perimeter-centric style of play. With this change, the reliance on shooters has become more and more important. Having...
ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL Draft positional rankings feature 2 Syracuse favorites
Syracuse, N.Y. — NFL Draft season is upon the football world, and Syracuse football is shaping up to have potentially its best draft class of Dino Babers’ tenure. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., one of the most respected draft analysts, released his first mock draft and big board since the end of the college football season Wednesday. While no SU players featured in the first-round draft predictions, two ended up in Kiper’s Top 10 position lists.
Syracuse football expected to hire former Nebraska assistant, NFL veteran to coach DBs (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse football team is expected to hire Travis Fisher, a former Nebraska assistant coach with nearly a decade of NFL experience, to coach its defensive backs next season, according to a report from ESPN reporter Pete Thamel. Thamel reported, via anonymous sources, that Fisher has agreed...
Axe: Dino Babers’ staff shakeup has made stability obsolete
Syracuse, N.Y. — Stability. Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack used that word in describing the appeal of recruits committing to play football for Dino Babers in an interview with syracuse.com back in December.
SU basketball comes up short; plus audit says social services in NY botch child death probes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start: The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and attract some of the country’s top talent as the school tries to catch up in a new ballgame in which players are permitted to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).
Corcoran boys basketball senior joins big brother in 1,000-point club, drops 31 against Ithaca
Corcoran’s Amir Reaves was just 26 points away from joining his big brother De’Jour Reaves in the 1,000-point club heading into Tuesday’s boys basketball game against Section IV’s Ithaca.
Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Learn from CNY history. Ensure Micron-fueled growth benefits all (Guest Opinion by Nathan Porceng)
Nathan Porceng, a Syracuse native and United States Navy veteran, is a current Max Berger ‘71 Public Interest/Public Service Fellow at Columbia Law School in New York. Micron claims their new manufacturing plant in Clay will bring 50,000 jobs and billions of dollars to Central New York. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon forecasts that the new plant could spur a 60% increase in Central New York’s population over the next 20 years.
Section III boys basketball star becomes 11th 1,000-point scorer in school history
Madison’s senior guard Ethan Rivers became the 11th player in school history to join the Blue Devils’ 1,000-point club in the team’s 65-64 loss to Morrisville-Eaton earlier this month. Rivers poured in 30 points in the team’s loss on Jan. 9 to give himself a career total...
