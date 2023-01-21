What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. AC Milan have entered the race to sign Italian striker Nicolò Zaniolo from AS Roma, while Inter Milan are not only considering the possibility of losing Milan Skriniar as a free agent this summer, but also in this current window. Leeds United are also interested in signing American International midfielder Weston McKennie from Juventus. Lastly, Tottenham have seemingly hijacked a deal with Everton to sign Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal.

1 DAY AGO