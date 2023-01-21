Read full article on original website
Kimmich scores late equalizer for Bayern Munich vs. Cologne
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne in the Bundesliga on Tuesday as the 10-time defending champion was left waiting for its first win of 2023. Kimmich struck in the 90th minute with a central...
BBC
Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday
Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Bielsa, Allardyce, Fresneda, Harrison
Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Evening Standard) The Seagulls have put a £100m price tag on the Ecuador player. (Times) France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is set to tell Paris St-Germain to make a fresh move for Manchester...
BBC
Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes
Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
BBC
Bayern Munich 1-1 Cologne: Joshua Kimmich rescues point for leaders
Joshua Kimmich scored a late equaliser for Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at home to Cologne. Ellyes Skhiri's fourth-minute volley had looked as if it would give Cologne victory. But Bayern dominated from then on and Kimmich struck from outside the box in stoppage time to rescue a point. Bayern are...
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Leeds in talks for Weston McKennie, Tottenham hijack Everton Arnaut Danjuma move, more
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. AC Milan have entered the race to sign Italian striker Nicolò Zaniolo from AS Roma, while Inter Milan are not only considering the possibility of losing Milan Skriniar as a free agent this summer, but also in this current window. Leeds United are also interested in signing American International midfielder Weston McKennie from Juventus. Lastly, Tottenham have seemingly hijacked a deal with Everton to sign Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal.
Premier League clubs set new record for January spending
Premier League clubs have broken the record for transfer spending during the January window with a £440 million ($542 million) spree, according to sports finance experts Deloitte. In the January 2022 window, Deloitte said Premier League clubs' gross spend was £105 million with one week to go and finished up at £295 million.
BBC
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
BBC
Juventus 3-3 Atalanta: Juve fight back to claim battling draw
Juventus fought back to draw with Atalanta in their first match since they were docked 15 points for transfer irregularities. Ademola Lookman gave Atalanta an early lead, but Juve hit back to lead at the break through Angel di Maria's penalty and Arkadiusz Milik's volley. Joakim Maehle equalised after a...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard Sacked, Everton Next Manager Rumours and Odds
Everton yesterday announced that Frank Lampard and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties in a long overdue move. [RBM]. Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the Club. Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.
BBC
'No going back' for Everton board with fans - Stubbs
Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs believes the board “have crossed the line and there’s no going back” in their relationship with the fans. Speaking after what he described as the “inevitable” end of Frank Lampard's tenure as Everton boss, Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he had no confidence in the club to make a good decision about his replacement.
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go transfer buzz: Chelsea might not be done, Tottenham monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo
The last full week of the transfer market is about to begin and the feeling is that there will be surprises. Arsenal opted to end last week with two new signings following Mykhaylo Mudryk's shock move to Chelsea. Arsenal won't get Eduardo Camavinga. Leandro Trossard arrived for a £25 million...
