Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GoVols247 staff picks: Georgia vs. No. 4 Tennessee
No. 4 Tennessee (16-3, 6-1 SEC) returns home from sweeping a two-game road trip to welcome the Georgia Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 SEC) to Knoxville. Tipoff inside of Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. GoVols247's Ben McKee and Wes Rucker give their predictions for who...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College basketball analyst raves about Tennessee: 'They're Final Four good'
Tennessee basketball is no doubt a top 10 team in the country right now and right at the top of the SEC alongside Alabama. The 16-3 Vols have beat Kansas, Maryland and USC and currently rank No. 4 in the AP Poll. By all measures, the Vols are one of the best teams in the country in a year with no true elite CBB squad.
atozsports.com
UConn HC Geno Auriemma has strong take on the atmosphere in Knoxville ahead of showdown with Lady Vols
The Lady Vols will host UConn on Thursday night in Thompson-Boling Arena in what will be the fourth matchup between the two historic programs in the last four years. UConn has won the previous three matchups against Tennessee. On Monday night, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma met with reporters after...
atozsports.com
Quote from Vols tight ends coach candidate shows why he’s a perfect fit for Tennessee
The Tennessee Vols still have an open spot on their coaching staff that needs to be filled. Tennessee promoted quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator last month to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the head coach at USF) as the program’s offensive coordinator. The Vols, however,...
CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Elite 2024 recruit includes Tennessee Vols among top 5 schools
2024 four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr revealed his top five schools on Sunday and he included the Tennessee Vols. Boatwright also included South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, and UCF in his top five. Boatwright, 6-foot-1/170 lbs from Clearwater, FL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 28 safety...
Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About Brock Purdy
When Brock Purdy took a visit to Alabama prior to enrolling at Iowa State, Nick Saban was reportedly brutally honest with him. "You're below average in height. Your arm strength is whatever. Your accuracy is average," the Crimson Tide coach told the QB. Now "Mr. Irrelevant" will be the first ...
nittanysportsnow.com
North Carolina 3-Star WR Terrell Anderson ‘Knew the Offer Would Eventually Come’ from Penn State
In the last 24 hours, Penn State hired Marques Hagans, their new wide receivers coach, and zeroed in on a wide receiver that they’d like Hagans to eventually coach. On Monday morning, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to 2024 3-star wide receiver Terrell Anderson from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6’3″, 185-pound wideout has previously received offers from Auburn, East Carolina, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
How bad are crime and homicide rates in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point? Here are the numbers.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The mayors of the three largest cities in the Piedmont Triad gathered to voice their shared concern about a surge in gun violence that has marked the beginning of the year – 12 deaths since Jan. 1 – but also to tout that overall crime is trending down. Data evaluations indeed […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
WATE
Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
Charlotte Stories
Hendrick Motorsports Announces Massive $14.9 Million Expansion in Concord
One of NASCAR’s most legendary teams, Hendrick Motorsports, just announced a massive new $14.9 million expansion to their Concord complex. According to a press release from the company, the expansion will include building a new 155,000 sqft facility and adding at least 50 new advanced manufacturing jobs over the next 3 years. The city of Concord and Cabarrus County will also be providing grants worth $449,540.
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
wvlt.tv
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
wvlt.tv
KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department and Police Department officials responded to an overturned semi-truck on I-40 East Monday, dispatch representatives told WVLT News. The wreck happened near the I-640 split, causing traffic backups along the interstate. Officials were not able to share many details but did say at...
qcnews.com
Sunday Outlook: Slippery conditions with scattered rain all day around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon Sunday for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties. As rain moves in this morning, temperatures are flirting just enough with freezing that an icy rain is showing up on radar. This could leave a thin glaze less than 0.10” of ice on roads. Watch for slick spots in the morning!
247Sports
70K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0