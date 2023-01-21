Blackhawks Goalie Jaxson Stauber Set to Make NHL Debut vs. Blues

Stauber's opportunity comes as Alex Stalock remains sidelined with a concussion.

When the Chicago Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, a new face will be between the pipes. Goalie Jaxson Stauber will make his NHL debut as the Hawks embark on the first game of a back-to-back weekend slate.

Stauber entered the season as the No. 4 goalie on the Blackhawks' unofficial depth chart. Injuries have forced Chicago to utilize a slew of netminders, and Stauber will become the fifth goalie to take the ice.

The 23-year-old began the 2022 season at the AHL level with the Rockford IceHogs. In 12 games , Stauber posted a 6-4 record with a 3.06 goals-against average and .896 save percentage. Having to shuttle between Rockford and Chicago , he has not played in a game at any level since Jan. 8.

Jaxson Stauber's opportunity comes as Alex Stalock remains sidelined with his second concussion of the season. Petr Mrazek, the other veteran of the group, figures to start Sunday when the Blackhawks return home to host the Los Angeles Kings.

Puck drop for Saturday's tilt between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues is at 7 PM CT and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago .