Kansas City, MO

Angel23
3d ago

it is strange how some can get not by with these things and others have the same type of infractions and worse. But the police are aware of the evidence and cops do Nothing?!🤬💩🤬💩 Oh I presume this dude wasn't a confidential informant. Wow!

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

APD apprehend Kansas City man for attempted murder

On Jan. 22 at approximately 11:53 p.m., officers with the Abilene Police Department responded to the Super 8 at 2207 North Buckeye Avenue for the report of a belated disturbance. Officers learned that a physical confrontation had occurred in a hotel room between a male and a female acquaintance. As...
ABILENE, KS
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide

LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The man who recorded an interaction with KCKPD officers said he felt threatened by the officer’s demeanor. The video has since circulated widely on YouTube and on social media. It shows two officers talking to residents, and one of the officers appears to be leaning against a wall and blinking rapidly.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Firefighters identify 36-year-old man who died in KCK house fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fatal house fire remained under investigation Tuesday evening. Fire officials stated that just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, neighbors reported seeing massive flames through the roof of a residence in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Inmate Suicide At Clay County Detention Center

Clay County authorities say they are investigating an apparent suicide at the Clay County Detention Center early this morning (Monday). Authorities say detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of 42-year-old Independence resident Ryan Everson just after Midnight this morning. Everson was booked into the Clay County Detention Center January 12 to await trial on charges of non-support of a child.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

