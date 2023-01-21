Read full article on original website
Angel23
3d ago
it is strange how some can get not by with these things and others have the same type of infractions and worse. But the police are aware of the evidence and cops do Nothing?!🤬💩🤬💩 Oh I presume this dude wasn't a confidential informant. Wow!
Kansas City man charged after police find meth, gun on him during ATV crash
Federal prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man after finding methamphetamine and guns on him when he crashed his ATV in Independence.
Burglary suspect hospitalized after Cass County deputies deploy road spikes
Cass County Sheriff's deputies deployed road spikes to stop the car of a theft suspect, which caused the driver to lose control and crash.
KMBC.com
Affidavit: Kansas City man connected to 3 fentanyl deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking, illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who authorities say has connections to three fentanyl overdose deaths faces charges in federal court. Tiger Dean Draggoo, 22, was charged late last week in a three-count criminal complaint filed under seal in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri.
Feds allege KCMO man is linked to 3 fentanyl-related deaths of Belton teens
Federal prosecutors allege a Kansas City, Missouri, man is linked to three fentanyl-related deaths of teens in Belton.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
APD apprehend Kansas City man for attempted murder
On Jan. 22 at approximately 11:53 p.m., officers with the Abilene Police Department responded to the Super 8 at 2207 North Buckeye Avenue for the report of a belated disturbance. Officers learned that a physical confrontation had occurred in a hotel room between a male and a female acquaintance. As...
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
KCTV 5
Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
KCTV 5
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department seizes over 10k fentanyl-laced pills
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Wednesday that it seized over 10,000 fentanyl-laced pills over the weekend.
Kansas City area police agencies investigating string of ATM thefts
At least three Kansas City metro police agencies are investigating a string of ATM thefts at Jackson County businesses.
KCTV 5
Residents accuse KCK officer of being high; Department says could be a medical event
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is responding to allegations surrounding the behavior of an on-duty officer. A video of an interaction between officers and people at the home they were called to has been making the rounds on social media. Police were there regarding...
KMBC.com
Man leaps from second story of Harrah's Casino parking garage, arrested by North Kansas City PD
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is custody following a pursuit in North Kansas City. North Kansas City Police on Tuesday afternoon discovered an occupied stolen vehicle inside the parking garage at Harrah's Casino. When officers approached the vehicle, the man inside jumped out of the vehicle and...
KMBC.com
Man indicted by federal jury for alleged fentanyl distribution conspiracy in Jackson County, Mo.
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs, Mo., man has been indicted by a federal jury and is accused of taking part in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Alan J. Flamenco, known as "Pablo," was charged in an eight-count indictment. Flamenco is accused of participating in a conspiracy to...
Kansas City man connected with Belton overdose deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking
Tiger Dean Draggoo, federally charged with fentanyl trafficking, is also connected with three overdose deaths in Benton, Missouri.
mycouriertribune.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide
LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
KMBC.com
Oak Grove K-9 officer nabs five grams of pure fentanyl in drug bust
OAK GROVE, Mo. — An Oak Grove K-9 officer and his handler discovered what’s believed to be roughly 5 grams of pure fentanyl. Officer Andy Anderson and his dog Merlin, a nearly 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, made the bust last Wednesday at an Oak Grove business. The seizure was...
KCK officer on leave after viral video shows unusual behavior
A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is on administrative leave after video surfaced of the officer exhibiting unusual behavior.
KCTV 5
Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The man who recorded an interaction with KCKPD officers said he felt threatened by the officer’s demeanor. The video has since circulated widely on YouTube and on social media. It shows two officers talking to residents, and one of the officers appears to be leaning against a wall and blinking rapidly.
KCTV 5
Firefighters identify 36-year-old man who died in KCK house fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fatal house fire remained under investigation Tuesday evening. Fire officials stated that just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, neighbors reported seeing massive flames through the roof of a residence in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
northwestmoinfo.com
Inmate Suicide At Clay County Detention Center
Clay County authorities say they are investigating an apparent suicide at the Clay County Detention Center early this morning (Monday). Authorities say detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of 42-year-old Independence resident Ryan Everson just after Midnight this morning. Everson was booked into the Clay County Detention Center January 12 to await trial on charges of non-support of a child.
