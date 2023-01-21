It took me years to accept that I am, undeniably, a messy person. Regardless of how big my space is or who I share it with, keeping my home neat and tidy has always been a struggle. Despite having a home that’s clean, in the hygienic sense, and decorated with great care and intention, I’ve never quite been able to summon the energy to make my bed every morning, consistently pick my pajamas up off the bathroom floor, or do my dishes every single night. For most of my life I’ve fought against these messy tendencies, but now, I’ve grown to embrace them. Just as often as my home is perfectly organized, it’s in a complete state of disarray — and I’m slowly becoming okay with that.

