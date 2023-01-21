Woman receives $60,000 and apology from Gina Hawkins in settlement with Fayetteville police

Read full article on original website
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man arrested in deadly shooting just before Christmas in Cumberland County, sheriff says
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said they have arrested the “armed and dangerous” man they say shot a Cumberland County man to death last month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Randquail Jahon Grace was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County by deputies and a regional fugitive task force from the U.S. Marshals.
3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shooting, suspect was on active parole for murder, sheriff says
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins later said three people were dead among multiple people who were shot.
WRAL
Sheriff: Red Springs man shot his aunt, cousins and lifelong friend
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — A man shot three family members and a lifelong friend on Tuesday, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. James Beauregard, 45, Sierra Wherry, 34, and Donald Williams, 51, died in the Tuesday afternoon shooting in Red Springs. Equilla Biggs-Williams, 71, was transported to a hospital. All were shot multiple times.
Robeson County triple homicide suspect is on parole for 1996 murder conviction, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County triple homicide suspect was on parole for a 1996 murder conviction at the time of Tuesday’s killings, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, was taken into custody in the Maxton area, according to the sheriff’s office. He is in […]
WRAL
Victims identified in Robeson County quadruple shooting
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald Williams died in the shooting in Red Springs. The fourth shooting victim, Equilla Biggs-Williams, is currently at a hospital. Wherry, according to...
Sheriff to share updates about deadly shooting in Red Springs
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. to share more details into a deadly shooting in Robeson County. Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Red Springs. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald...
Four shot, three killed in Robeson County; man taken into custody
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. The shooting took place in a Red Springs neighborhood near the intersection of Samuel Drive and 8th Avenue. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Homicide detectives, crime...
Ex-Fayetteville mayoral candidate accused of defrauding people out of thousands of dollars
A former mayoral candidate in Fayetteville is accused of defrauding people out of thousands of dollars and lying about his past.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; Suspect in custody
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are dead and multiple people have been injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives have been on the scene in the area of Samuel Drive since just before 4:30 p.m. Detectives have 46-year-old...
WRAL
Police investigating death of one-year-old
Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Reporter: Leslie MorenoWeb Editor: Joseph OchoaPhotographer: John Rector.
County Crime Report: Jan. 24
LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that a 9mm Highpoint pistol and a 32-inch TV were stolen from the residence. LAURINBURG — Galilee United Methodist Church reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry through a window and stole a 32-inch TV.
Lumberton police look for suspects after store owner held at gunpoint during robbery
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating several suspects wanted in an armed robbery. It happened on Jan. 16, when police said the suspects — possibly three women and a man — entered the New York’s Finest store on the 2700 block of Roberts Avenue. During the […]
foxwilmington.com
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Former sergeant Melvin Campbell has filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Sheriff Bill Rogers and the sheriff’s office itself. Filed on Friday, Jan. 20, the complaint says that Campbell was employed from Dec. 2016 to Jan....
Decades later, teacher accused of grooming, molestation stands trial
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Arguments began Monday in the trial of a former teacher accused of molesting two 11-year-old female students at a Christian school in Wayne County in the mid-1990s. 53-year-old Warren Riley is charged with multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child. On the first day...
Felon out on bond for murder charge points gun at deputy on I-95, deputies say
A convicted felon who was out on bond for several charges, including murder, was arrested Saturday after pointing a gun at a deputy during a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into office after crash
A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling "get her out of here." Wood...
WECT
Bladenboro police seeking assistance identifying ‘alleged suspect’ of breaking and entering
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the “alleged suspect” of a breaking and entering at a convenience store on Monday. “On January 23th, 2023 a Breaking and Entering was reported at the Fast Mart Convenient Store located on...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man convicted on fentanyl, heroin and firearm charges
A federal jury convicted Jarrell Raeshon Bordeaux, of Fayetteville, on charges of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin, distributing heroin and fentanyl, and possessing five firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes, according to a January 13, 2023 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
YAHOO!
Fayetteville police investigating Sunday morning death of 1-year-old child
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child Sunday morning on Blue Street, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded at 7:17 a.m. to the 700 block of Blue Street, off Murchison Road, in reference to an unresponsive child, the release said. When officers...
NC State Auditor issues statement, apologizes for hit-and-run, but the car owner calls it 'shallow'
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.
