Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Treat Yourself, Because Life Is Too Short Not To

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of January 23 to 29 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities . Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading , your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card of the Week

4 of Pentacles

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you’re reexamining your finances, because it happens to be the 4 of Pentacles . The 4 of Pentacles wants you to focus on your relationship with money this week. Are you saving your money, while also still indulging in life’s little luxuries? Or are you hoarding every penny you have because you’re afraid you’re going to lose everything? Examine what is driving this mindset. Don’t allow your feelings around finances to distract you from effectively managing your wealth and setting yourself up for long-term success. You can have fun now, while still having security later.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

Knight of Pentacles

Have you had your head in the clouds recently? The Knight of Pentacles is urging you to come back down to Earth and apply effort to your ideas this week. Maybe you’ve been suffering from a case of “all talk and no action.” Alternatively, you could be putting off your day-to-day responsibilities in favor of more exciting offers. No matter what your situation, you’re being encouraged to create a plan of action or stick to a routine, as progress is best achieved through discipline.

Taurus

2 of Wands

The 2 of Wands is urging you to spend time in the present planning for what’s going to happen in your future. You have a whole world of possibilities in front of you right now, but this isn’t the time to act on impulse or instinct. This week you’re being called to weigh all your options, carefully considering the pros and cons of each path. But this doesn’t mean you should be afraid of going outside of your comfort zone! Uncharted territory can lead to long-term success if you go into it with realistic expectations and a clear plan in place

Gemini

Ace of Wands

If you’ve been waiting for a sign from the universe about something, this is it! The Ace of Wands represents a new beginning and all the potential that comes with this new venture. This week you are being encouraged to pursue that new path or project you’ve felt passionately about but haven’t acted on yet. Use this time to take your first steps toward manifesting this goal. There’s no need to make huge leaps forward—even a small step forward is still a step toward your success.

Cancer

6 of Swords

This could be the week you finally release something that has been hanging over you for far too long. The 6 of Swords serves as a reminder that, although it may be difficult, sometimes we have no choice but to move on from a challenging situation. What have you been holding onto that has prevented you from creating a brighter future for yourself? Now is the time to let this go once and for all. This won’t be an easy task, but ultimately, it is the right thing to do.

Leo

Temperance

Temperance is a card of balance and moderation . Receiving this card signifies a need to keep a more go-with-the-flow attitude, practicing patience and adaptability as best you can. Perhaps you’ve been resisting a change in your life or letting a stressful situation get the best of you. If this is the case, change your approach this week. Allow things to slide off your back instead of meeting them with resistance. By finding your inner balance, you set yourself up to find your outer balance once again.

Virgo

7 of Pentacles

Don’t give up just yet! Your card this week, the 7 of Pentacles , is reminding you that anything worth having can’t be achieved overnight. Perhaps you’ve been working on a project or area of your life and haven’t yet reaped the rewards of your efforts. Understandably, this has been a source of frustration for you. Remind yourself that this wasn’t an easy task and take pride in the effort you’ve already put forth. Your hard work and patience may not have paid off just yet, but they will soon enough.

Libra

King of Swords

Your mind is your greatest asset this week! You may be facing a major decision or exploring uncharted territory in a specific area of your life. The King of Swords is encouraging you to use logic and intellect to navigate this situation, rather than allowing yourself to get swept up in emotion. You will only define the right road to go down once you’ve truly gotten to the heart of the matter, and this can only happen when impartiality is exercised. Give yourself the opportunity to view this through a much clearer lens and you’ll see the path appear.

Scorpio

King of Cups

Your theme for the week is successful application of strength—or, more specifically, emotional fortitude. The King of Cups is a person of insight and is very emotionally balanced and in control. Receiving this card is a reminder to harness your emotional maturity as you deal with a curveball life has thrown at you recently. Your initial instinct may have been to repress any emotions you had about this situation. Conversely, you could have let your emotions get the best of you. This card is urging you to use your heart AND your head as you navigate this personal challenge.

Sagittarius

Ace of Swords

Your breakthrough moment has arrived! The Ace of Swords signals that the fog is lifting, and you have greater mental clarity this week. It may feel as though you’re viewing the world through a brand-new lens, one that helps you cut through the noise and get to the heart of the matter. Is a situation not what it seems? Has someone been deceiving you? Have you been deceiving yourself? You’re being handed an opportunity to clear the air and see things for exactly what they are.

Capricorn

King of Wands

An opportunity could present itself to you this week, and the King of Wands is acknowledging that you have the strength and fortitude to accept it! Have you shied away from leadership roles in the past? Have you felt overwhelmed by taking on more responsibilities? Now is the time to stand firm in your power and own the visions you have. The key to success is becoming very clear about where you want to go and setting realistic goals that will help you get there. Go out there and grab the brass ring!

Aquarius

Justice

Are your beliefs aligned with your actions in the world? Have you been making choices that reflect your highest self? That’s the question the Justice card wants you to ask yourself this week. This is especially important if you’re facing a major decision right now. What you do could have a long-lasting impact—either positive or negative—on both you and the people around you. Connect with your intuition and allow it to be the compass that leads you down the right path, so you can avoid unintended consequences down the road.

Pisces

Knight of Swords

There may be no stopping you this week … but is that a good thing? The Knight of Swords is a card cautioning against going after what you want at all costs. Yes, it’s good to have dogged ambition, but only when you’ve considered all the challenges and consequences first. Before making your move, examine all the variables. What will you gain? What could you lose? Will you be neglecting those around you in pursuit of your goals? Understanding the fine line between determination and obsession could prevent you from potential headaches down the road.

