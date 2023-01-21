Read full article on original website
Related
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
39 Regal Cinemas Closing: Will We Lose Any in the Boise Area?
It was announced last week that Regal Cinemas may be filing for bankruptcy. With this announcement is also the word that 39 of their movie theaters throughout the country will be closing in February. It was said in a recent article about this, “The owner of Regal Cinemas confirmed Monday...
Oscar Mayer Is Looking For Idahoans Who Want to Drive the Wienermobile
A few years ago, we wrote about a hypothetical situation where your kid graduated from Boise State and was struggling to visualize what their next step in life looked like. They had a degree but didn’t know what they wanted to do with it. They were weighing the pros and cons of jumping right into the workforce or taking time to travel and discover who they really were as an adult.
Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World
Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
AOL Corp
It battled ‘ignorance.’ This Meridian restaurant will be ‘unlike anything valley’s seen’
It started out as a proposed lounge, concert venue and event center called The Oasis — with plans to bring nightclub energy to the busy corner of Eagle and Ustick roads. But naysayers emerged. An unconvinced Meridian City Council voted no in 2021. Years after its initial unveiling, the...
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho
Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro. According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
buckrail.com
The Silver Dollar Bar & Grill share their famous corn chowder recipe
JACKSON, Wyo. — The unofficial best corn chowder recipe in all of Wyoming is now available so you can make it at home!. The Wort Hotel has had so many dishes come and go over the years but the corn chowder has stood the test of time. It was first introduced in 1985 inside the Silver Dollar Bar and quickly became a favorite amongst locals.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes propose casino outside Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes held a two-day open house - concluding Tuesday night - to explain their proposed casino project on a 157-acre plot of land outside Mountain Home. KTVB reported the Tribes bought the plot of land in 2020. The project consists of 2,000 gaming...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
Meridian Canine Rescue 'drowning' in dog surrender inquires
BOISE, Idaho — Meridian Canine Rescue is in need of help from dog fosters in the Treasure Valley, as they are "drowning" in the number of requests from people wanting to surrender their pups. Board President Karinna Lozano told KTVB Meridian Canine Rescue has seen roughly 30 to 40...
undark.org
Wanted (by Scientists): Dead Birds and Bats, Felled by Renewables
“This is one of the least smelly carcasses,” said Todd Katzner, peering over his lab manager’s shoulder as she sliced a bit of flesh from a dead pigeon lying on a steel lab table. The specimens that arrive at this facility in Boise, Idaho, are often long dead, and the bodies smell, he said, like “nothing that you can easily describe, other than yuck.”
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
KIVI-TV
Status conference reset for Fruitland woman accused of failing to report death of missing boy
PAYETTE, Idaho — No major update in Payette County Court Monday in the case against the Fruitland woman accused of failing to report the death of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Sarah Wondra was not present at her status conference Monday morning and there was no update given on her...
One of the Most Expensive Homes in Nampa Really Dropping in Price
Y’all some of these homes out here are dropping in price drastically. Just stumbled across one of the most expensive homes in Nampa, and it's dropped like $300,000 this year. The property is a 7-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Nampa with 6,971 square feet of space on nearly 4.5 acres,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meridian leaders push back on Idaho lawmaker's no-youth testimony decision
Meridian’s mayor and city council pushed back on Rep. Bruce Skaug’s decision to forbid those under 18 years old from testifying to the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, unless he invites them. Mayor Robert Simison and all six members of the city council signed a letter to Skaug,...
svinews.com
Alpine Fire responds to attic fire in Etna
The Alpine Fire Department extinguished an attic fire at a home in Etna Monday evening. The department responded to the residence at 5:07 p.m. where they found smoke near the ceiling above the fireplace. Occupants and animals were escorted outside, power was shut off and a fire burning in the fireplace was put out.
Herald-Journal
Peanut gallery fills up for Montpelier city council
Attendance shot through the roof for the city council meeting in Montpelier on Jan. 18. Most seem to have been there at the prompting of church leaders who supported the proposed height exemption for the incoming temple. That early item of business was passed quickly and without fanfare, upon the...
Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”
The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
Comments / 0