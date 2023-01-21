Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Will Patriots find a true No. 1 receiver this offseason? (2022 positional review)
With the 2022 season in the books, MassLive will look at each position group on the Patriots, analyzing how the team performed in 2022 and where it might be heading in the future. Today we look at wide receivers. Wide receivers: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan...
Where to buy Bengals gear, Joe Burrow jerseys ahead of AFC Championship
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 29 in an effort to make it to Super Bowl LVII. Bengals fans looking to root for their team in the AFC Championship can shop online now at Fanatics for playoff gear and other team memorabilia. Fanatics has a large selection of Joe Burrow jerseys, playoff T-Shirts, hats, sweatshirts and other memorabilia.
Former Patriots assistant is a hot candidate on the offensive coordinator market
For nine years, Chad O’Shea was one of Bill Belichick’s top offensive assistants in New England. The former Patriots wide receivers coach left Foxborough in 2019 to become the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator. After one season in Miami, it appears that O’Shea could become an offensive coordinator again....
Rob Gronkowski loved playing for Bill O’Brien, says coach will ‘restore’ Patriots offense
Rob Gronkowski is a big fan of the New England Patriots bringing back Bill O’Brien. During an appearance on the “Up & Adams” show, the former Patriots tight end said that he loved playing for O’Brien when he was starting out his career with the Patriots.
Police find lost Patriots football signed by Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Damon Huard
On Monday, the Watertown Police Department recovered a lost football signed by Tom Brady in his first season with the New England Patriots, along with former quarterback Drew Bledsoe and backup Damon Huard. The autographed football was a gift from the Kraft family to the Cannistraro company of Watertown for...
Encore Boston Harbor sports betting readies for launch day
Only days separate bettors from the legal launch of sports betting in Massachusetts next week, and officials at Encore Boston Harbor said Wednesday they are prepared to help the new industry get up and running. Sports betting kiosks emblazoned with the WynnBET logo, the sportsbook behind the casino’s wagering operations,...
NFL exec thinks DeAndre Hopkins could play for new Patriots OC Bill O’Brien
Bill Belichick’s first step in getting his offense is complete with the Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien to be their next offensive coordinator. With O’Brien on the staff, the Patriots have an experienced quarterback and experienced offensive play caller. The fact that he comes from Alabama, where quarterback Mac Jones played collegiately, only adds to the equation. Add in that O’Brien has already called plays in New England and it’s easy to see why he was considered the favorite for the job.
Patriots report cards: Offense’s final grades are in for full 2022 season
It was a plodding year for the Patriots offense under the stewardship of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. New England finished 26th in total offense, 27th on third down, and dead last in red zone touchdown percentage; the situational football just wasn’t there. As such, a few players may try to say the dog ate their year-end report card, but final grades are indeed in, and there were still standouts at the head of the class.
Patriots sign offensive lineman who switched from defensive line last year
The New England Patriots are keeping Bill Murray around for Year 4, announcing Tuesday that they have signed the offensive lineman to a future contract. Murray has stuck around on New England’s practice squad in recent seasons, starting out as a defensive lineman. That was until the team switched him over to the offensive side of the ball before the start of the 2022 season. Murray spent the year as an offensive guard and was elevated to the active roster for three games this year. He made his NFL debut on Dec. 1 against the Buffalo Bills, playing three snaps on special teams.
NFL insider explains why Aaron Rodgers going to Patriots would be ‘very Belichickian’
The Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have only started to rumble. But the New England Patriots have already been linked as a potential landing spot for the future Hall of Famer. On Monday, NBC Sports’ Peter King floated the possibility of Rodgers heading to four teams, including the Jets, Raiders and Seahawks. However, he included an interesting caveat for the scenario of him teaming up with Bill Belichick in New England.
