Young & Restless Preview: [Spoiler] Returns, Phyllis Is Propositioned, Victor’s Busted, and, Um, Who’s the New Hottie in Genoa City?

Related
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby
We know what the characters don’t. Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
Is Willow leaving General Hospital? Why Willow is Leaving?
The character of Willow Tait on General Hospital has quickly become a fan favorite. She has brought a unique blend of vulnerability and strength to the show, and her storylines have been heart-wrenching and uplifting.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily and Summer devastate Billy and Kyle
Friday on The Young and the Restless two couples Skyle and Blily are in a fight for survival. Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) has been trying to let Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) down easy and he said he was going to fight for them. The duo went to counseling only to find out what viewers have known for quite some time. The only thing this couple really had in common is the fact that they were working together for Chancellor-Winters. Without that connection since Billy quit his job they have been drifting apart.
Get the Cigars Ready! Young & Restless Fave Shemar Moore Is Going to Be a Dad to a Baby [Spoiler]
The former daytime star is excited to become a first-time father. Congratulations are in order for The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm). The S.W.A.T. star took to Instagram to confirm that he is going to be a first-time father. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven,” he shared, along with a video to celebrate the big event — and gender reveal. “Miracles happen… Here comes the best part of my life.”
Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder
If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
The Young and the Restless Pre-February sweeps: The Newman men are in crisis
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that the Newman men will be dealing with multiple crisis situations as pre-February sweeps prepare for even bigger drama. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will naturally be in rare form trying to control the lives of his sons and Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will deal with turmoil related to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) as well as in other areas of their lives.
Who is leaving Days of our Lives in 2023?
Days of Our Lives has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and has become a staple in the world of daytime television. The show has seen many characters come and go, but some have left a lasting impression on viewers.
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles
GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Jeremy and Phyllis’ Dangerous Romance
'The Young and the Restless' may have a new couple when Jeremy Stark puts the charm on Phyllis Summers.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a painful decision but will it mean cutting Billy loose?
Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.
General Hospital viewers will see a dark side of Cameron Webber
On General Hospital one of the nicest people in Port Charles has been Cameron Webber but this is about to change. Spoilers tease that Cam may soon realize the real reason Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy broke up with him and express his outrage. He knows that Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) has been hanging around Joss and Spencer Cassadine ( Nicholas Chaves) even suggested Dex is the reason Joss broke up with Cameron.
Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Lands in the Hospital After Suffering an Excruciating Injury
We’re taking some time out today to send Days of Our Lives vet Galen Gering (Rafe) our get well wishes. Apparently the actor had some sort of mishap last week, which landed him in the hospital with three broken ribs on Friday, January 6. A photo from his social media below, which was reposted by Stabi Nation, showed Gering lying in a bed with the caption, “Life sure can change quickly.”
Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie
Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Characters Who Could Be Returning in 2023
'The Young and the Restless' could be seeing more beloved characters return in 2023 in time for the show's 50th anniversary.
'The Young and the Restless' Star Doug Davidson Speaks Out About Rumors Of Paul Williams' Death
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the writers could be considering killing off an iconic character for the 50th- anniversary episode, which will air in March. Doug Davidson, the actor who plays Paul Williams, tweeted that if the writers kill off his character, it would be "hurtful" and wouldn't answer any questions about Paul.
DAYS Why Did You Kill Kayla Brady Johnson and Kate Roberts Brady?
Why don’t we feel…anything for losing Kayla Brady Johnson and Kate Roberts Brady on Days of our Lives?. In a single episode of Days of our Lives, a flat-lining Kate Roberts Brady was declared dead as son Rex, and husband Roman wept, and Kayla Johnson Brady breathed her last, with husband Steve by her bedside. Two major legacy characters! Dead! In one episode! Both had been living in Salem, on and off — and with sometimes different faces — since the 1980s. And this is what they got?
