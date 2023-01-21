ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

news3lv.com

Reno Public Market opens at site of former Shoppers Square

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno's first-ever public market is officially open for business. Reno Public Market, which sits on the corner of Plumb Lane and Virginia Street, takes over what was formerly known as Shoppers Square. The new gathering hall brings together a collection of...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Public Market Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting

After almost seven years in the making, the Reno Public Market officially celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting event. Reno Public Market Partner, Rick Casazza, says, "Throughout those years we went through numerous remodels, re-tenanting, as most centers do throughout those years. This last one was the biggest one we've ever done. We're about fifty-eight million dollars in this remodel, we brought on partners for this project, and it's so gratifying for my brothers, sisters, and I."
RENO, NV
2news.com

Tesla Investing $3.6B in Northern Nevada

The investment includes adding a new battery factory and its first high volume electric semi-truck factory. Tesla will invest more than $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing east of Sparks.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Carson River Sunrise on the River Fork Ranch in Genoa

A snowy sunrise from the meadows of the River Fork Ranch near Genoa, NV. The 800 acre ranch is owned by The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and developes nature areas like this around the country preserving their beauty for all to hike and enjoy the views and wildlife. Check out the ranch here and you can donate at: https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/river-fork-ranch/
GENOA, NV
2news.com

Nevada Unemployment Rate Increases in December

Nevada's unemployment rate in December increased to 5.2%, according to the latest state numbers. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday announced that the unemployment rate went up by 0.3% from November 2022. DETR says that the unemployment rates were 5.4% in the Las Vegas area, 3.4% in...
NEVADA STATE
nnbw.com

Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move

Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Reno Soup Week To Benefit Step2

During the event, locals can visit any participating location, purchase soup, donate to Step2 and participate in the Reno Soup Week raffle. STEP2’s newest event, Reno Soup Week, starts Sunday, January 22, 2023, and goes through Saturday, January 29, 2023.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future

Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
RENO, NV
sparkstrib.com

Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round

At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
MINDEN, NV
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

Genoa Town Church, Pink House win approvals

Within an hour on Thursday, items involving a drinking establishment and a church were approved for Nevada’s oldest settlement. The Douglas County Liquor Board approved an onsite unrestricted liquor license for the new owners of the Pink House in Genoa which is al-so a restaurant. The structure was once...
GENOA, NV
mynews4.com

One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
RENO, NV

