Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Reno Public Market opens at site of former Shoppers Square
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno's first-ever public market is officially open for business. Reno Public Market, which sits on the corner of Plumb Lane and Virginia Street, takes over what was formerly known as Shoppers Square. The new gathering hall brings together a collection of...
2news.com
Reno Public Market Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting
After almost seven years in the making, the Reno Public Market officially celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting event. Reno Public Market Partner, Rick Casazza, says, "Throughout those years we went through numerous remodels, re-tenanting, as most centers do throughout those years. This last one was the biggest one we've ever done. We're about fifty-eight million dollars in this remodel, we brought on partners for this project, and it's so gratifying for my brothers, sisters, and I."
2news.com
Tesla Investing $3.6B in Northern Nevada
The investment includes adding a new battery factory and its first high volume electric semi-truck factory. Tesla will invest more than $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing east of Sparks.
mynews4.com
Tesla announces new $3.5B facility east of Sparks to build all-electric semi trucks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tesla announced plans Tuesday to build a new $3.5 billion advanced manufacturing facility east of Sparks to build the company's all-electric semi trucks. The facility, which will be built at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, is expected to create more than 3,000...
2news.com
Carson River Sunrise on the River Fork Ranch in Genoa
A snowy sunrise from the meadows of the River Fork Ranch near Genoa, NV. The 800 acre ranch is owned by The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and developes nature areas like this around the country preserving their beauty for all to hike and enjoy the views and wildlife. Check out the ranch here and you can donate at: https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/river-fork-ranch/
2news.com
Nevada Unemployment Rate Increases in December
Nevada's unemployment rate in December increased to 5.2%, according to the latest state numbers. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday announced that the unemployment rate went up by 0.3% from November 2022. DETR says that the unemployment rates were 5.4% in the Las Vegas area, 3.4% in...
nnbw.com
Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move
Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada
Tesla intends to invest $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing in Sparks, expanding the company’s presence and the clean energy industry in Nevada, the White House said Tuesday. The post Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Reno Soup Week To Benefit Step2
During the event, locals can visit any participating location, purchase soup, donate to Step2 and participate in the Reno Soup Week raffle. STEP2’s newest event, Reno Soup Week, starts Sunday, January 22, 2023, and goes through Saturday, January 29, 2023.
Sierra Sun
History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future
Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
2news.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada seek clothing and supplies for St. Vincent's thrift stores
Are you one of the 54% of Americans overwhelmed by too much stuff? If your New Year’s resolution is getting your house, or maybe just a closet, organized, consider donating your pre-loved items to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN). You can help others achieve their goals through contributions...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Participants sought for South Shore Community Race League at Heavenly
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Participants are being sought for the South Shore Community Race League that is returning to Heavenly Mountain Resort this week for the first time since 2020. Heavenly will host the racing under the lights but the league will be run by the Heavenly and...
2news.com
Boil Water Notice for Gold Hill and Divide in Storey County
Storey County has issued a boil water notice after a water line break in Gold Hill and Divide. The county says public works is fixing the break. Area residents are being asked to boil water until further notice from the county.
abc10.com
Inside Operation Sierra Storm: The latest updates on weather in South Lake Tahoe
Clear with little in the way of wind will mean lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost possible. Lake Tahoe will have lows near 10°.
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
sparkstrib.com
Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
Record-Courier
Genoa Town Church, Pink House win approvals
Within an hour on Thursday, items involving a drinking establishment and a church were approved for Nevada’s oldest settlement. The Douglas County Liquor Board approved an onsite unrestricted liquor license for the new owners of the Pink House in Genoa which is al-so a restaurant. The structure was once...
mynews4.com
One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
Comments / 0