After almost seven years in the making, the Reno Public Market officially celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting event. Reno Public Market Partner, Rick Casazza, says, "Throughout those years we went through numerous remodels, re-tenanting, as most centers do throughout those years. This last one was the biggest one we've ever done. We're about fifty-eight million dollars in this remodel, we brought on partners for this project, and it's so gratifying for my brothers, sisters, and I."

RENO, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO