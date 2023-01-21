Read full article on original website
GIRLS SOCCER: Gulfport vs. D'Iberville (MHSAA Playoffs, Round Two) [01/23/23]
Highlights from Biloxi's win over Gulfport. GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Biloxi (01/24/23) Highlight's from the Lady Admirals' win over Biloxi. 'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board. "I'm a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district."
BOYS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Biloxi (01/24/23)
Highlight's from the Lady Admirals' win over Biloxi. GIRLS SOCCER: Stone vs. Sumrall (MHSAA Playoffs, Round Two) [01/23/23]. Highlights from Stone's second round playoff win. GIRLS SOCCER: Gulfport vs. D'Iberville (MHSAA Playoffs, Round Two) [01/23/23]. Highlights from Gulfport's second round win.
Latest COVID-19 variant making the rounds
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
In the Kitchen with Darwell's Happiness Cafe
HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast
HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
Opening Jan. 27: 'Steel Magnolias' at Downstage Productions Theatre
HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
Lolly and Pop's voted in top king cakes on the Coast
Steel Magnolias is a classic and a favorite for so many. It's about a bond that develops between women in a beauty shop as they experience the joys and challenges of life. Downstage Productions Theatre is presenting its version of the show this weekend. Joining us now are Laura Williams, who plays M'Lynn Eatenton, and Lauren Rosenblatt, who plays Truvy.
New Coastal Family Health facility opens up in Biloxi
HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
LIVE: Preparations underway in Hancock County
HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast. Rodger Bradley,...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
Today, we expect a mix of sun and clouds with a very slight chance for a light shower. High temperatures will be in the 50s with breezy west to north-westerly winds. Tonight will be cold with clearing skies, and temperatures will drop in the 30s. Thursday will be beautiful and cool with abundant sunshine. Thursday night into Friday morning will be a little colder with lows in the low to mid 30s, and some may see a light freeze. Dry weather sticks around through Saturday. Rain chances return on Sunday.
Taxpayers push to get their refunds as tax season kicks off
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jan. 23 officially marked the beginning of tax season nationwide. This means the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns. Residents in Mississippi are already striving to get their refunds, including Tami Lott of Gulfport. “Stressed, trying to figure out what I owe, if...
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
Two die in overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport
Two children are dead as a result of an overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the deaths. He identified the children as 6-year-old Vashun Viverette, who died at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. The cause of death was smoke inhalation. The other child was 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey, who also died of smoke inhalation. He was taken to Singing River Gulfport and died about 5:30 a.m.
Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
Hurley family holds birthday tribute for crash victim
HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, loved ones of Chloe Taylor celebrated what would have been her 17th birthday with a unique party at Hurley Farm and Feed in Jackson County. “She is missed a lot, like we can’t go a day without thinking about her. That’s why we do celebrations like this,” says Noelle Mann, aunt of Chloe Taylor. “Every time we go somewhere we make sure it’s purple whether it’s a drink or a shirt made or something, but everybody misses her a lot. We wish she was still here with us, for sure.”
