Gulfport, MS

WLOX

BOYS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Biloxi (01/24/23)

BOYS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Biloxi (01/24/23)

Highlight's from the Lady Admirals' win over Biloxi. GIRLS SOCCER: Stone vs. Sumrall (MHSAA Playoffs, Round Two) [01/23/23]. Highlights from Stone's second round playoff win. GIRLS SOCCER: Gulfport vs. D'Iberville (MHSAA Playoffs, Round Two) [01/23/23]. Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST. Highlights from Gulfport's second round win.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Latest COVID-19 variant making the rounds

Latest COVID-19 variant making the rounds
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Darwell's Happiness Cafe

In the Kitchen with Darwell's Happiness Cafe
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Opening Jan. 27: 'Steel Magnolias' at Downstage Productions Theatre

Opening Jan. 27: 'Steel Magnolias' at Downstage Productions Theatre
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Lolly and Pop's voted in top king cakes on the Coast

Steel Magnolias is a classic and a favorite for so many. It's about a bond that develops between women in a beauty shop as they experience the joys and challenges of life. Downstage Productions Theatre is presenting its version of the show this weekend. Joining us now are Laura Williams, who plays M'Lynn Eatenton, and Lauren Rosenblatt, who plays Truvy.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

New Coastal Family Health facility opens up in Biloxi

New Coastal Family Health facility opens up in Biloxi
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
WLOX

LIVE: Preparations underway in Hancock County

LIVE: Preparations underway in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”

Today, we expect a mix of sun and clouds with a very slight chance for a light shower. High temperatures will be in the 50s with breezy west to north-westerly winds. Tonight will be cold with clearing skies, and temperatures will drop in the 30s. Thursday will be beautiful and cool with abundant sunshine. Thursday night into Friday morning will be a little colder with lows in the low to mid 30s, and some may see a light freeze. Dry weather sticks around through Saturday. Rain chances return on Sunday.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Taxpayers push to get their refunds as tax season kicks off

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jan. 23 officially marked the beginning of tax season nationwide. This means the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns. Residents in Mississippi are already striving to get their refunds, including Tami Lott of Gulfport. “Stressed, trying to figure out what I owe, if...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Two die in overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport

Two children are dead as a result of an overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the deaths. He identified the children as 6-year-old Vashun Viverette, who died at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. The cause of death was smoke inhalation. The other child was 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey, who also died of smoke inhalation. He was taken to Singing River Gulfport and died about 5:30 a.m.
GULFPORT, MS
CBS 42

Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Hurley family holds birthday tribute for crash victim

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, loved ones of Chloe Taylor celebrated what would have been her 17th birthday with a unique party at Hurley Farm and Feed in Jackson County. “She is missed a lot, like we can’t go a day without thinking about her. That’s why we do celebrations like this,” says Noelle Mann, aunt of Chloe Taylor. “Every time we go somewhere we make sure it’s purple whether it’s a drink or a shirt made or something, but everybody misses her a lot. We wish she was still here with us, for sure.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

