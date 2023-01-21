ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk

Tesla is by far the US leader in electric-vehicle sales. But as the market continues to grow, Elon Musk's slice of the pie is shrinking. After driving two of the most popular new Tesla rivals on sale — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — it's easy to see why Americans are warming up to new faces in the race. The trendy Korean SUVs are stylish, fun, and technologically advanced — and are making trouble for Tesla's Model Y.
torquenews.com

CCS Charging At Tesla's Leaked - Are Superchargers Going to Allow for CCS Charging?

We see some leaked pictures from a Tesla Supercharger that suggest the EV and energy company might be ready to offer CCS charging at its Superchargers. There has been news floating around of a CCS adapter dock in Tesla's mobile app ahead of the opening of its Supercharger network to other EVs in North America.
torquenews.com

Tesla Just Raised Prices on the Model Y - Why This Was a Good Thing

We see that Tesla just raised prices on the Model Y. This is a good thing for Tesla to do right now - here's why. Tesla just raised prices on the Model Y, and we view this as a good thing. Recently, Tesla drastically lowered prices, making the popular electric SUV affordable to more people.
torquenews.com

Elon Agrees Tesla May Build a Small Portable Powerwall To Replace a Gas Generator

One day in the foreseeable future Tesla may have a new product: a small portable Powerwall that can replace a gas generator, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed to like the idea. "I would love to see Tesla build a small portable PowerWall that replaces this," Sunday night tweeted a Tesla blogger, named Whole Mars Catalog. Tesla CEO Elon Musk apparently liked the idea and tweeted a short response, triggering a long thread discussion on the subject of portable Powerwalls replacing the widely-used gas generators. "Maybe one day," responded Elon Musk in a short tweeter reply.
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
insideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck Casting Molds Reportedly Arrive At Giga Texas

As Tesla approaches Cybertruck production, which is supposed to begin this year, the community of watchers has been uncovering more details on a regular basis. Now, it seems that some of the molds that will be used to diecast the Cybertruck have arrived at the US EV maker's Texas factory and headquarters.
TEXAS STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
torquenews.com

Cybertruck Gets Patent for Windshield - It Can Do What No Other Windshield Can

We see some images and an update of the Cybertruck with a patent for the windshield to do things no current windshield can. Tesla's Cybertruck has a patent for the windshield to let it do things that no current windshield technology can do. This includes the ability to bend like no other glass or windshield presently can.

Comments / 0

Community Policy