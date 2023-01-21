ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU basketball score updates at Arkansas: Can Tigers break six-game losing streak?

LSU basketball will try to score its first win of 2023 and break its six-game losing streak against Arkansas on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN2) in Fayetteville. The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) defeated Arkansas 60-57 to begin conference play on Dec. 28, but have lost every game since. LSU's latest defeat came on Saturday against No. 4 Tennessee in Baton Rouge, 77-56.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement

LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027.  "It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU women's basketball score at Alabama: Live updates

Since the start of Southeastern Conference play, No. 3 LSU women's basketball has won three road games by an average of 31 points per game. The Tigers (19-0, 7-0), one of three teams left undefeated in SEC play, take their show on the road again, playing Alabama inside Coleman Coliseum on Monday (6 p.m., SEC Network).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Angel Reese grabs 20th straight double-double, leads LSU women's basketball over Alabama

Alabama coach Kristi Curry opted to have her post players double Angel Reese as soon as she caught the ball to open the game Monday night. Slowed at first to just two rebounds in the opening quarter, Reese adjusted to chase down LSU women's basketball program history. The star sophomore forward grabbed her record 20th straight double-double, 14 points and 14 rebounds, and helped lead No. 4 LSU over Alabama, 89-51, inside Coleman Coliseum for its 20th straight win to start the season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU announces Labor Day neutral-site game against Power 5 foe for 2027 season

LSU has some interesting season-opening games coming up over the next few years. In 2023, the Tigers play Florida State at a neutral-site game in Orlando. In 2024, the Tigers head to Las Vegas for a neutral-site opener against USC. In 2025, they’ll travel to Clemson in Week 1 before hosting Clemson in Baton Rouge in Week 1 of 2026.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU’s Del Rosario And Williams Named McDonald’s All-Americans

BATON ROUGE - LSU Women’s Basketball signees Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday. LSU has the nation’s top-rated class with Janae Kent and Angelica Velez in addition to Del Rosario and Williams. This is the second consecutive year that LSU has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. Two of the males have been charged with third-degree rape in the case, investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

East Ascension volleyball, soccer players sign with colleges

Two volleyball players and a soccer player from East Ascension High School signed to play at the college level during a signing ceremony at the school's campus in Gonzales. Katie Frank will play volleyball at Mount Holyoke and Melinna Carrero will play at Coastal Alabama East. Hannah May will continue...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30. More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11. Grand marshals for this year's parade...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Louisiana will start accepting 2022 state income tax returns on Monday. Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week. It’s happening Jan. 23-28 at a list of participating restaurants. LSU Panhellenic holds candlelight vigil for sophomore hit by vehicle. Updated: 9 hours ago. LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight...
BATON ROUGE, LA

