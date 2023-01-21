Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score updates at Arkansas: Can Tigers break six-game losing streak?
LSU basketball will try to score its first win of 2023 and break its six-game losing streak against Arkansas on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN2) in Fayetteville. The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) defeated Arkansas 60-57 to begin conference play on Dec. 28, but have lost every game since. LSU's latest defeat came on Saturday against No. 4 Tennessee in Baton Rouge, 77-56.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball falls to Arkansas on the road, suffers seventh straight loss
Look at how far the mighty have fallen. Nearly a month after defeating a top-10 Arkansas team to begin SEC play, LSU basketball lost in its rematch with the Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Tuesday, falling 60-40. The Tigers (12-8, 1-7 SEC) haven't won a game since upsetting Arkansas (14-6, 3-5)...
Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement
LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027. "It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so ...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score at Alabama: Live updates
Since the start of Southeastern Conference play, No. 3 LSU women's basketball has won three road games by an average of 31 points per game. The Tigers (19-0, 7-0), one of three teams left undefeated in SEC play, take their show on the road again, playing Alabama inside Coleman Coliseum on Monday (6 p.m., SEC Network).
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Angel Reese grabs 20th straight double-double, leads LSU women's basketball over Alabama
Alabama coach Kristi Curry opted to have her post players double Angel Reese as soon as she caught the ball to open the game Monday night. Slowed at first to just two rebounds in the opening quarter, Reese adjusted to chase down LSU women's basketball program history. The star sophomore forward grabbed her record 20th straight double-double, 14 points and 14 rebounds, and helped lead No. 4 LSU over Alabama, 89-51, inside Coleman Coliseum for its 20th straight win to start the season.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU, South Carolina last two undefeated teams left in women's college basketball
LSU women's basketball and South Carolina remain on a collision course. More than two months into the regular season, LSU and South Carolina are the last two undefeated teams standing in the country, making their matchup at Colonial Life Arena Feb. 12 (1 p.m., ESPN) loom even larger. No. 2...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU announces Labor Day neutral-site game against Power 5 foe for 2027 season
LSU has some interesting season-opening games coming up over the next few years. In 2023, the Tigers play Florida State at a neutral-site game in Orlando. In 2024, the Tigers head to Las Vegas for a neutral-site opener against USC. In 2025, they’ll travel to Clemson in Week 1 before hosting Clemson in Baton Rouge in Week 1 of 2026.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Angel Reese passes Sylvia Fowles for LSU women's basketball double-double record with 20
LSU women's basketball star sophomore forward Angel Reese surpassed legend Sylvia Fowles' record against Alabama Monday night with 20 consecutive double-doubles. Reese got her 10th rebound, securing the double-double with 2:55 left in the third quarter. Reese recorded 20 double-doubles in as many game to open her career at No....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score prediction at Arkansas: Scouting report on Tigers' rematch with Razorbacks
Nothing has come easily for LSU basketball in the new year. The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) have lost six straight games, all against conference foes in 2023. Their most recent defeat came on Saturday in a humbling 77-56 loss to No. 4 Tennessee. Coincidentally, the last team LSU beat –...
Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU Following Successful Visits
Tigers hosted a number of the top players in the country on Saturday, prospects took to social media after.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU’s Del Rosario And Williams Named McDonald’s All-Americans
BATON ROUGE - LSU Women’s Basketball signees Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday. LSU has the nation’s top-rated class with Janae Kent and Angelica Velez in addition to Del Rosario and Williams. This is the second consecutive year that LSU has...
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. Two of the males have been charged with third-degree rape in the case, investigators...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
East Ascension volleyball, soccer players sign with colleges
Two volleyball players and a soccer player from East Ascension High School signed to play at the college level during a signing ceremony at the school's campus in Gonzales. Katie Frank will play volleyball at Mount Holyoke and Melinna Carrero will play at Coastal Alabama East. Hannah May will continue...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30. More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11. Grand marshals for this year's parade...
Bar suspended after LSU student allegedly raped, fatally struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control will issue an emergency suspension of the liquor license of a Baton Rouge bar where authorities say an underage LSU sorority student was able to drink heavily before she was raped and fatally struck by a car.
theadvocate.com
See what schools are closed as Baton Rouge area braces for stormy weather Tuesday
As strong storms move toward southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Baton Rouge Community College — All classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later Tuesday at...
WAFB.com
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Louisiana will start accepting 2022 state income tax returns on Monday. Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week. It’s happening Jan. 23-28 at a list of participating restaurants. LSU Panhellenic holds candlelight vigil for sophomore hit by vehicle. Updated: 9 hours ago. LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
Bullet stuck near Baton Rouge DJ’s spine after club shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge DJ never expected to end up in a hospital, unable to walk after a fun night out in the city, but violence and gunfire inside a lounge Saturday left Michael Henderson, who performs under the name DJ Revv, and 11 others hurt.
Comments / 0