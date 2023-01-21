Alabama coach Kristi Curry opted to have her post players double Angel Reese as soon as she caught the ball to open the game Monday night. Slowed at first to just two rebounds in the opening quarter, Reese adjusted to chase down LSU women's basketball program history. The star sophomore forward grabbed her record 20th straight double-double, 14 points and 14 rebounds, and helped lead No. 4 LSU over Alabama, 89-51, inside Coleman Coliseum for its 20th straight win to start the season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO