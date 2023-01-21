Derek Carr hints at wanting to tell the ‘whole truth’ of his time with Las Vegas Raiders

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan could hear the grumbling among the 49ers’ fan base at Levi’s Stadium. And he said if he were a fan, he would have been upset, too. The 49ers let a significant amount of time run off the clock before a third-down play with less than a minute remaining. After the 49ers converted the third down, they still managed to get into range for Robbie Gould’s 50-yard field goal that gave San Francisco a 9-6 lead as time expired in the second quarter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO