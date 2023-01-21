Derek Carr hints at wanting to tell the ‘whole truth’ of his time with Las Vegas Raiders

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Micah Parsons Jabs Deebo Samuel After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers
The Dallas pass rusher was quick respond to a celebratory post shared by the 49ers receiver after San Francisco’s divisional round win.
NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions
If you’re Mike McCarthy right now, Twitter isn’t a very fun place. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. One of the NFL’s signature playoff rivalries was renewed and came through with a dramatic game with stout defensive efforts on both sides. Christian McCaffrey scored the Read more... The post NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Should Date Sally Field—Brady Responds
Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno all star in the upcoming sports comedy 80 for Brady, also featuring Tom Brady. During an interview with Tom Brady and former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Rob suggested that Tom should date Sally after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Rob saw...
FOX Announcer Greg Olsen Draws Rave Reviews as $375M Tom Brady Deal Looms
FOX NFL analyst Greg Olsen did an incredible job announcing the 2023 NFC Divisional Round game as Tom Brady could be coming for his job. The post FOX Announcer Greg Olsen Draws Rave Reviews as $375M Tom Brady Deal Looms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Las Vegas Raiders put multiple Pro Bowlers on the trade block
The Las Vegas Raiders are set for an offseason of change following an ugly six-win 2022 campaign. We already know
NFL fans are mystified at how John Lynch teleported from a suite to the field in what felt like seconds
There’s an unsolved mystery from Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers win over the Dallas Cowboys. No, it’s not “What the heck was that final play about?”. Nope, it’s not “What the heck was that final few minutes of bad clock management all about?” Although we asked that, too.
Bills: Sean McDermott may have just accidentally revealed the plan for Jordan Poyer
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult decisions to make. One of the biggest will be what the team plans to do with Jordan Poyer. Poyer, a staple to the team and community, is due for a massive contract now that the season is wrapped. The All-Pro safety signed a new...
Ian Rapoport Says Dallas Cowboys Could Make Coaching Changes After Playoff Loss
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport isn’t expecting anything super crazy for the Dallas Cowboys, but there could be some coaching changes. Now, the change won’t be head coach Mike McCarthy. Rather, there could be Cowboys coaching tweaks and changes to McCarthy’s staff of assistants. Rapoport made the...
Greg Olsen Isn’t Making Things Easy for Fox When It Comes to the Tom Brady Situation
The Fox lead NFL analyst has had an outstanding postseason.
Patrick Mahomes addresses sideline dispute, admits 'great decision' was made
Patrick Mahomes was resistant to getting his ankle checked out mid-game against the Jaguars, but admitted on “The Drive” that the decision to send him to the locker room was the right one.
2023 NFL franchise tag projections: A look at the figures and who might be tagged
Starting on February 21, NFL teams can start placing the franchise tag on impending free agents. That window lasts until
2023 NFL mock draft: 3 QBs in top 10, latest NFL Draft projection after Divisional Round
A majority of the National Football League and its fans are looking ahead to the offseason with the 2022 NFL
Ranking 10 potential Tom Brady landing spots in NFL free agency
It’s not yet known whether seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will return for his 24th season in the NFL.
Shanahan explains odd clock management to end first half
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan could hear the grumbling among the 49ers’ fan base at Levi’s Stadium. And he said if he were a fan, he would have been upset, too. The 49ers let a significant amount of time run off the clock before a third-down play with less than a minute remaining. After the 49ers converted the third down, they still managed to get into range for Robbie Gould’s 50-yard field goal that gave San Francisco a 9-6 lead as time expired in the second quarter.
Jerry, Stephen Jones cancel interviews with 105.3 The Fan after Cowboys loss to 49ers
Jones and his son, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, join our radio station twice a week. Jerry joins us every Tuesday and Friday, while Stephen comes on Mondays and Fridays.
