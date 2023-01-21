ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Derek Carr hints at wanting to tell the ‘whole truth’ of his time with Las Vegas Raiders

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions

If you’re Mike McCarthy right now, Twitter isn’t a very fun place. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. One of the NFL’s signature playoff rivalries was renewed and came through with a dramatic game with stout defensive efforts on both sides. Christian McCaffrey scored the Read more... The post NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains odd clock management to end first half

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan could hear the grumbling among the 49ers’ fan base at Levi’s Stadium. And he said if he were a fan, he would have been upset, too. The 49ers let a significant amount of time run off the clock before a third-down play with less than a minute remaining. After the 49ers converted the third down, they still managed to get into range for Robbie Gould’s 50-yard field goal that gave San Francisco a 9-6 lead as time expired in the second quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/

Comments / 0

Community Policy