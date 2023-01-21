Patrick Reed has reportedly thrown a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war rumbles on.The Irish Independent are reporting that the incident occurred at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, where both players are competing in the DP World Tour event, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which starts later this week.American Reed is one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to...

1 DAY AGO