ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Brooke Henderson goes wire-to-wire at Tournament of Champions

With a 2-under-par 70 in the final round, Brooke Henderson completed a wire-to-wire victory at the LPGA's season-opening Tournament of Champions on Sunday in Orlando, Fla. The 25-year-old Canadian was the solo leader after each round, owning a four-shot edge after just two rounds and cruising to the finish line at 16-under 272 at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club.
ORLANDO, FL
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Independent

Patrick Reed throws golf tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after Dubai snub

Patrick Reed has reportedly thrown a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war rumbles on.The Irish Independent are reporting that the incident occurred at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, where both players are competing in the DP World Tour event, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which starts later this week.American Reed is one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to...
The Spun

Watch: Incredible College Track Relay Finish Is Going Viral

Michigan's track team didn't stay down after an unfortunate start to Sunday's 4x400-meter relay. Sophie Isom tripped and fell during the Simmons-Harvey Invitational's opening leg. However, she got up and kept running. Isom passed the baton to Savannah Sutherland, who got the Wolverines right back ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf.com

Cabot Citrus Farms reveals plans for unconventional 21-hole design

Cabot, the golf development company founded by Canadian businessman Ben Cowan-Dewar and Bandon Dunes developer Mike Keiser, has unveiled its most unorthodox design yet: a 21-hole course featuring 14 par-3s, six par-4s, and one par-5. Set to open toward the end of the year at Cabot Citrus Farms in Central...
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

27 new irons that will have you knocking down flagsticks | ClubTest 2023

For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new irons from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new iron models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect irons for your game, you can also buy your new set right here!
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Odyssey Versa putters are back

Ten years after its initial launch, Odyssey is reintroducing its extremely easy-to-align Versa putter series to help golfers aim betters and make more putts. Let’s be honest, putting is hard, and the one thing most golfers struggle with on the greens is alignment — which is where the high contrast alignment technology of the Versa line helps golfers find the proper face angle at address.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy had minor altercation on driving range

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed reportedly had an unpleasant exchange on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week. According to a story that was published by Spanish media outlet Ten-Golf.com Tuesday (via The Independent), Reed tried to greet McIlroy on the driving range at the Emirates Golf Club, but the World... The post Report: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy had minor altercation on driving range appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

16 new hybrids to transform your long game | ClubTest 2023

For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new hybrids to hit the market recently from the top manufacturers in the game. Browse below to see all the new hybrids, find links to full reviews, our robot and player testing and — once you’ve identified the perfect hybrid for your game — the perfect place to buy your new club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy