iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Planning Board Talks 'Cottage Court' Bylaw
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Though its work is not completed for the proposals it hopes to bring to this spring's annual town meeting, the Planning Board recently started talking about an idea it wants to work on for the 2023-24 cycle. Ken Kuttner and Roger Lawrence at the board's January...
iBerkshires.com
Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Community Bank Promotes Nine Employees
ADAMS, Mass. — Adams Community Bank (ACB) announced promotions for nine employees in its Operations Center. Becky Crouse has been promoted to Vice President BSA Officer. Becky joined the Bank 22 years ago as a teller. Throughout the years, she's earned various financial certificates and. diplomas and has received...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire Station Committee Defends Size, Cost of Project
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Two members of the Select Board on Wednesday urged the Fire District's Building Committee to use the next month to find cost savings in an estimated $25 million building project. Committee members responded by repeating that the district is committed to delivering the town the fire...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust Hears Ins & Outs of Development
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In its third meeting, the Affordable Housing Trust heard the ins and outs of development and how they apply to Pittsfield. The panel is early in its work. It met for the first time in the fall after being established by the City Council over the summer.
iBerkshires.com
Lenox 2023 Annual Street Listing/Census
LENOX, Mass. — The 2023 Annual Street Listing/Census has been mailed to Lenox residents. The Annual Street Listing/Census is a requirement of Massachusetts General Law (MGL) and is a helpful tool when gathering data for grants and vital reports that benefit the Town and its residents. When residents receive...
Smaller towns in Franklin County may be affected by Greenfield Police’s proposal to cut overnight patrols
Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. proposed at last week's City Council meeting to eliminate officers patrolling the city's streets between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning February 1 to accommodate budget cuts.
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
iBerkshires.com
Central Berkshire Regional Eyes Nearly 6% Increase in FY24
DALTON, Mass. — The Central Berkshire Regional School District is anticipating a 5.86 percent increase for fiscal 2024, which translates to nearly $2 million over this year. This year's budget is $29,084,048 and next year's is forecast at $30,788,051, up $1,704,003. The administration told the School Committee last week...
iBerkshires.com
Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
Yankee Candle Corporate HQ in South Deerfield to close
Yankee Candle's parent company is making transition plans, which will result in the closure of the division's corporate headquarters in South Deerfield.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Movieplex Closing 'Indefinitely'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams Movieplex is closing its doors at the end of the month. The theater posted on its Facebook page that it "would be closing its doors indefinitely on Jan. 31. "We thank each & every one of our customers for the support in these...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire HorseWorks, Inc. Welcomes to its Board Of Directors
RICHMOND, Mass. — Berkshire HorseWorks, Inc. welcomed Susan Cohen, immigration attorney and author and Jennifer Seelig, television producer and deputy director of media affairs for Jon Kasich's Presidential Campaign, to its Board of Directors. According to a press release:. Susan Cohen, a nationally recognized immigration lawyer who founded &...
WNYT
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Commission Supports Park Square Tree Plan
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Tree talk resumed last Tuesday as the Parks Commission looked into the future of Park Square's canopy. The panel endorsed a plan to remove four trees and plant seven, including an evergreen that will serve as the city's permanent Christmas tree. "Park Square of course is...
Private line water main break at Colonial Gardens
On Sunday, a private line water main break occurred at Colonial Gardens located at Highview Drive, according to the City of Pittsfield.
therealdeal.com
Law and Associates buy 89-acre Vanderbilt estate for $8M
A massive, historic estate with direct ties to the Gilded Age in the Northeast has been sold and could be turned it into a luxury resort. Law and Associates bought the sprawling, 89-acre Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate, formerly Elm Court, located in both Stockbridge and Lenox, Massachusetts, from Amstar/Travaasa Experiential Resorts in a direct deal for $8 million, according to a press release.
Mass State Police Lowers Speed on Mass Pike From Westfield To New York Border
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to expect snow in Western and Central regions of the state overnight tonight and in areas of Northern Massachusetts near the border with New Hampshire. The storm system is then forecast to push south and eastward in the...
Yankee Candle owner Newell Brands cuts 13% of its workforce, will close Deerfield office
DEERFIELD — Newell Brands, owners of Yankee Candle, announced Monday that it will cut 13% of its global work force and close Yankee Candle’s corporate offices in South Deerfield. Newell is also closing its offices in Boca Raton, Florida, CEO Ravi Saligram told employees in a message posted...
