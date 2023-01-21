Read full article on original website
Related
York County barn fire reportedly under control
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
Man who burned down ex’s house with dog inside goes to prison
A Dauphin County man will spend the next four years in prison for burning a dog alive when he set fire to a woman’s home. Armonte Hamilton, 30, of Swatara Township, had threatened, during a phone call, to set a former housemate’s home on fire early in the morning of June 26, 2021, according to Dauphin County prosecutor Breese Lantzy.
Woman dies after being hit by car on Harrisburg street: police
A woman has died hours after being hit by a car in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening, according to police. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch confirmed that officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of State Street for a pedestrian crash. Officers made contact with the driver of...
pahomepage.com
Man suffers significant injuries in Perry County house fire, investigation ongoing
A man suffered “significant injuries” after a house fire in Perry County on Monday. Man suffers significant injuries in Perry County …. A man suffered “significant injuries” after a house fire in Perry County on Monday. Scranton Snow Flurries. Stroudsburg Snowfall. Plans for Route 611 |...
Injured driver rescued after car flips into ditch in Dauphin County: report
Firefighters saved a driver who flipped their vehicle into a ditch on Rt. 441 Saturday night. According to CBS21, the Londonderry Fire Company responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a trapped driver on the highway. When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered an individual trapped...
etxview.com
Driver walks away unharmed after truck carrying building hits train near York
YORK — A truck pulling a trailer hauling a building collided with a train west of York and the driver walked away unharmed. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the driver of the truck, Javin Knepp, 29, of Grand Island, started to slide through the crossing on Road L due to icy conditions on Monday.
Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store
York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
FOX43.com
Three people injured in fire at Perry County home
DUNCANNON, Pa. — Update, Jan. 24: Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that the PSP Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Perry County fire that trapped one and injured two firefighters on Monday. The fire originated in a bedroom of the single-family home, according to troopers. One man...
WGAL
Police searching for missing woman in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
local21news.com
House fire traps and injures one in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
What’s landed along a Cumberland County road? The mysterious objects have a simple purpose
If you’ve been through Upper Allen Township recently, you may have noticed several large, strange objects that started to appear across from the Mechanicsburg Middle School in recent months. The action started in late August when crews cleared a bunch of trees from the lot in the 1700 block...
Cop Hospitalized After Being Sprayed With Garden Hose By Drunk Enola Mom, Police Say
An Enola mom causing a domestic disturbance assaulted a police officer last November, East Pennsboro police announced in a release on Monday, January 23, 2023. The police were called to the "active disturbance" in the 1400 block of 5th Street on Nov. 10 around 5:44 p.m., according to the release.
local21news.com
Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen
York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
1 dead, another taken to the hospital after York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in York County on Saturday afternoon. Officials say a vehicle was traveling north on the 3400 block of Bull Road when it made a sudden turn into a business. This caused the driver to lose control of...
Hit and run reported in Franklin County, police investigating
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County police are searching for a person of interest in a reported hit and run. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the crash occurred at Norland Pub, located at 454 Norland Avenue. The victim reported his car was struck at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 13.
local21news.com
Missing 16-year-old likely at unknown friend's home in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently searching for 16-year-old Katera Geyer, who they believe is at an unknown acquaintance's home. According to Penbrook Borough Police, Geyer was reported missing on Monday. Authorities say Geyer is a white teen with brown eyes and brown hair, is 5'4", and...
I-81 shuts down after Cumberland County crash
A crash amid Wednesday’s snow showers has shut down Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. Northbound lanes closed around 12:30 p.m. at exit 29 toward King Street in Shippensburg, according to 511PA. It is unclear how long the highway will be closed, or if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Gun thieves crash stolen truck into Cumberland County shop, walk out with firearms: police
Two people used a stolen truck to drive into the front of a Hampden Township gun shop and steal firearms, police said. Surveillance footage recorded a pickup truck around 5 a.m. Saturday driving into the front of SPAR Firearms on the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike, police said. The pickup truck was allegedly stolen in Dauphin County.
Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Cumberland County man blows off trial; gets split verdict in West Shore shooting incident
A Cumberland County man won a split verdict Tuesday on charges that he shot up a friend’s West Shore townhome, but he didn’t show up to hear it. Joel Kent, 33, with a last known address of Key Largo Drive, Silver Spring Township, skipped out on the second day of his jury trial in Cumberland County court, and a fresh bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
