York County, PA

FOX 43

York County barn fire reportedly under control

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store

York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Three people injured in fire at Perry County home

DUNCANNON, Pa. — Update, Jan. 24: Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that the PSP Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Perry County fire that trapped one and injured two firefighters on Monday. The fire originated in a bedroom of the single-family home, according to troopers. One man...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing woman in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

House fire traps and injures one in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen

York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing 16-year-old likely at unknown friend's home in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently searching for 16-year-old Katera Geyer, who they believe is at an unknown acquaintance's home. According to Penbrook Borough Police, Geyer was reported missing on Monday. Authorities say Geyer is a white teen with brown eyes and brown hair, is 5'4", and...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

I-81 shuts down after Cumberland County crash

A crash amid Wednesday’s snow showers has shut down Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. Northbound lanes closed around 12:30 p.m. at exit 29 toward King Street in Shippensburg, according to 511PA. It is unclear how long the highway will be closed, or if anyone was hurt in the crash.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County man blows off trial; gets split verdict in West Shore shooting incident

A Cumberland County man won a split verdict Tuesday on charges that he shot up a friend’s West Shore townhome, but he didn’t show up to hear it. Joel Kent, 33, with a last known address of Key Largo Drive, Silver Spring Township, skipped out on the second day of his jury trial in Cumberland County court, and a fresh bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

