Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Related
WLTX.com
Gamecocks land another big-time prospect for 2024
SAVANNAH, Ga. — South Carolina have landed another high-profile pledge for the class of 2024 as four-star tight end Michael Smith from Savannah announced his commitment to the Gamecocks in a ceremony at Calvary Day School. Smith chose the Gamecocks over Ohio State and Arkansas with other offers including...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
4 Razorbacks Land on National Preseason Top 100 Lists
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce, Kristina Foreman, Hannah Gammill and Cylie Halvorson were named to preseason Top 100 lists by D1Softball, Extra Inning Softball and Softball America prior to the 2023 season. Delce, Foreman and Gammill were tabbed to the Top 100 lists from all three...
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Top 5 Players of the Eddie & Nolan Years, A Smiling Ref & Was Briles Fired?
Q. We have several questions about Arkansas Football’s new offensive coordinator so let’s get to it. Maxadories wants to know: What would you think about Dan Enos coming back to Arkansas if Briles leaves?. A. Clearly this question was submitted before the news came out that Dan Enos...
Even if Nick Smith Comes Back, He Shouldn't Be Expected to Be Knight in Shining Armor
Freshman guard is an 18-year-old who doesn't deserve Razorback fans piling his shoulders with unrealistic expectations
Boston sets record, No. 1 Gamecocks top Arkansas 92-46
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Aliyah Boston showed once more her consistency is every bit as important as her enormous talent. Boston had her program record-setting 73rd double double with 13 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina moved to 20-0 with a dominating 92-46 victory over Arkansas on Sunday.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis knows the drill when it comes to Hoop Hogs turning their SEC misfortunes around
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis was forged through the fire of two Razorback resurgences in the past two seasons as he helped dig the team out of early SEC holes on their way to grand finishes. What turned out to be two rags-to-riches...
Elijah Griffin Set To Visit South Carolina
Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is preparing to pay South Carolina's football program another visit.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Jeffcoat to #Gamecocks is over, he’s headed to Arkansas
Former Irmo star defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat will play his final season of college football in the SEC, it just won’t be at USC, his first choice. Over the weekend Jeffcoat took an official visit to Arkansas and Sunday night he announced a commitment to the Razorbacks. The former All-SEC performer at Missouri will have one season of eligibility with the Razorbacks.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Host Oral Roberts in Midweek Matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team (4-0) continue play at home this week as they welcome Oral Roberts (1-3) for a midweek matchup. The Razorbacks and the Golden Eagles are set to face off on Wednesday, January 25 at 5 p.m. CT at Billingsley Tennis Center.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Scott Named McDonald’s All-American
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball signee Taliah Scott is one of 24 high school girls invited to play in the McDonald’s All-American game, representing the East. Scott, who signed in November, will be eligible to play for the Razorbacks ahead of the 2023-24 season. She is one of six McDonald’s All-Americans Mike Neighbors has signed at Arkansas, seventh as a head coach. The 46th annual game will be played on Tuesday, March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas-LSU MBB Game Day Updates
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas-LSU men’s basketball game Tuesday (Jan. 24) will tipoff at 6 pm (CT) at Bud Walton Arena. With inclement weather being forecasted, we encourage everyone planning on attending to use their best judgment when making travel decisions. Due to the weather forecast, there will be...
Transfer Receiver Enrolls At South Carolina
According to GamecockCentral, Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis has officially enrolled in South Carolina.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Jordan Walsh - Defense First
Jordan Walsh is a special kind of player. He honed his skills first on the defensive end just to get a chance to play — and it worked. Walsh developed into a two-way menace, a five-star prospect and a McDonald’s All-American. And now he has his sights set...
Breaking: No. 1 Goes Down In Shocking Upset On Sunday
The top team in men's college basketball went down on Sunday afternoon. Temple traveled to Houston and won a 56-55 nailbiter to improve to 12-9 overall. Houston, who was 18-1 heading into this game, is now 18-2. It was the Owls' first win over an AP No. 1 team in 23 years. The Owls had a big ...
Nyckoles Harbor Sends Social Media Into Frenzy With Colorado Rumblings
Nyckoles Harbor’s recruitment is nearing the finish line, and an Instagram story sparked rumors about Colorado making a run at the South Carolina target.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gymbacks to Host First-Ever "Stripe the Barn" Friday
When the No. 23 Gymbacks take on No. 8 LSU on Friday from Barnhill Arena, the crowd will look different than ever before. Head coach Jordyn Wieber and the Arkansas gymnastics team are asking all fans to participate in the program’s first-ever Stripe the Barn event. Attached and below is a graphic where fans can find which color, red or white, corresponds to each section of Barnhill Arena. All single-meet tickets are general admission, fans are encouraged to plan ahead in choosing a section they’d like, and take note of that section’s color.
wspa.com
Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record
Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record. Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting …. Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record. Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, …. Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged...
kool1027.com
High School Basketball Scores From This Past Friday Night
The North Central Lady Knights and Knights hosted Central of Pageland; In the girls’ game it was a matchup of two teams still looking for their first region win of the season. Central of Pageland would get the win 67-23 dropping the Lady Knights to 0-11on the season. Central of Pageland would also take down the Knights 56-45 dropping the Knights to 4-7 overall and 2-5 in region play. Next up for North Central is a game Tuesday night at York Prep, the girl’s game will tipoff at 6:15 with the boy’s game to follow.
abcnews4.com
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
AOL Corp
A new Frank’s Car Wash will open in this steadily growing Midlands area
The Midlands continues to be a hot spot for fans of clean cars. A new Frank’s Car Wash Express will open at 109 Main St. in Blythewood, just north of Blythewood High School’s football stadium, near St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The town of Blythewood listed the coming car wash in a new construction roundup in its recent monthly newsletter.
Comments / 0