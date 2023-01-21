Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim
Deion Sanders warned against talking about his daughter after backlash for Deiondra Sanders' comments about "murders" at Jackson State University. She later apologized for "exaggerating." The post Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim appeared first on NewsOne.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule fires shot at Deion Sanders following first team meeting at Nebraska: 'I don't let cameras in'
Matt Rhule took time to address his core values and initial start at Nebraska in a recent interview. He also fired off a shot at Deion Sanders and Coach Prime’s start to his tenure in Colorado. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Rhule discussed having his first...
CU Buffs Hall of Famer Kordell Stewart expects instant success from friend Deion Sanders
Kordell Stewart remembers like it was yesterday. It was Week 10 of the 2004 season and he was the backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. They were on the road facing the Jets and Stewart was called into action — only not at quarterback. Seeing Stewart at a position...
The Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman Entanglement Worsens
The Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman entanglement worsens.
Look: Emmitt Smith Has 2-Word Message For The Cowboys
Emmitt Smith is fired up to watch his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening. The Dallas Cowboys are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the second NFC Divisional game. The winner will advance to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday. If ...
Bethune-Cookman President Releases Statement On Ed Reed
The Ed Reed situation at Bethune-Cookman University sparked controversy around the college football world. In fact, on Monday, students at the university conducted an organized protest calling on school leaders to resume negotiations with the Pro Football Hall of Famer. In response to this ...
Look: Deion Sanders Might Be Landing Shocking 5-Star Commit
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders might be on the verge of his biggest commitment yet. Five-star pass rusher Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class, just posted that he's in Boulder, Colorado. Is Coach Prime on the verge of another massive commitment? Harbor, an ...
Bethune-Cookman Students Call For Board Of Trustees’ Ouster Following Ed Reed Decision
The fallout from administrators at Bethune-Cookman University choosing not to ratify the contract of College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed for the head coaching position of its football program has resulted in petitions and, in the case of a group of students, an on-campus protest. Students gathered on campus grounds on Monday […]
Panthers Hire Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore? 'No Way In Hell!' Says Steve Smith
Coach Kellen Moore has completed his interview with the Panthers. Steve Smith does not support the idea of a second visit.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Brock Purdy Reveals What Nick Saban Told Him When He Visited Alabama
Brock Purdy enjoyed a decorated college football career with the Iowa State Cyclones before launching his improbable postseason run with the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, Purdy assessed all of his options before committing to Iowa State, and that included visiting Alabama. In a discussion ...
Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon
We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Ed Reed Development
The football world is saddened by what's transpired with Ed Reed and his coaching career. This weekend, the former NFL star turned college football head coach announced that Bethune-Cookman would not be honoring his contract. Reed will not be serving as the school's head coach. Football fans are ...
College Basketball World Shocked By Stunning Upset Sunday
There have been some pretty wild upsets in college basketball this season , but few if any will be as big as the one we just had today. No. 1 Houston has just been shocked at home against conference rival Temple, losing 56-55. Temple's Damian Dunn and Zach Hicks combined for 28 points, while no ...
1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years. Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Florida State Cheerleader Video
If Florida State was trying to make the most cringeworthy video of all time, the program may have accomplished that goal. A video of Madden San Miguel meeting Florida State cheerleaders surfaced on the internet. The young football player from Texas has already received the nickname "Baby ...
Ed Reed says Deion Sanders called him about Jackson State
Ed Reed made some startling claims on Monday night. The post Ed Reed says Deion Sanders called him about Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges
One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
Wichita Eagle
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
Comments / 0