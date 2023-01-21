Chris Eubank Jr. was so disoriented Saturday night that he attempted to fight Liam Smith even after referee Victor Loughlin stopped the action during the fourth round. Smith’s trainer, Joe McNally, pulled Eubank away from Smith before he could throw a punch several seconds after Loughlin declared Smith the winner by technical knockout at 1:09 of the fourth round. Eubank was knocked down twice and appeared utterly unfit to continue in their 12-round middleweight match, but he told Sky Sports during a post-fight interview in his locker room that he was ready to keep fighting in this Sky Sports Box Office main event at a sold-out AO Arena in Manchester, England.

2 DAYS AGO