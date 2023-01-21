Three new roundabouts in Lucas County to help with safety, traffic flow

Three new roundabouts are to be built in western Lucas County in 2028 following the recent award of federal grants to the county for their construction.

The roundabouts’ development will increase traffic flow and improve safety at the intersections, Lucas County Engineer Mike Pniewski said.

“People have to slow down to go through a roundabout and you eliminate the most types of crashes that cause serious injuries or fatalities, which are head-on and what we call T-bone — so you get hit from the side,” Mr. Pniewski said. “Those type of crashes are eliminated at a roundabout. So you might have a side swipe or a fender bender, but in those types of crashes, people walk away alive. And, to us, that's what's most important.”

The three intersections are at Dutch Road and Anthony Wayne Trail in Waterville Township; Bancroft Street and Centennial Road on the border between Springfield and Sylvania townships, and Angola and Crissey roads in Springfield Township. The first two are expected to cost $1 million apiece, with federal funds covering $834,000, while the grant money will cover $826,000 of the Angola/Crissey project’s $990,000 price tag.

While many of Lucas County’s roundabouts have been at intersections previously governed by stop signs, the new ones at Dutch and the Trail and at Bancroft and Centennial will replace traffic signals.

Traffic through the Dutch/Trail intersection dropped off precipitously after U.S. 24 was rerouted onto its new freeway alignment around Waterville more than a decade ago, but 25 crashes still occurred there between 2017 and 2021, resulting in five confirmed injuries and five others listed as “possible,” according to collision diagrams provided by the county engineer’s office.

During the same five-year period, 12 crashes occurred at Bancroft and Centennial resulting in six incapacitating injuries and two others listed as “possible.” Two of the incapacitating injuries and one of the “possible” injuries occurred in one 2019 crash involving a car that ran a red light, according to the county data.

And at the three-way corner of Angola and Crissey, 11 crashes occurred during the study period, although none of four “possible” injuries was confirmed. Two other crashes occurred slightly to the north on Crissey, not involving the intersection.

Springfield Township has already received positive feedback about a roundabout built last year at Angola and King roads, township trustee Tom Anderson said. He anticipates similar feedback for the one at Angola and Crissey.

“We've already gotten great reviews on King and Angola just with how easy it is now to go left and how easy it is to get out of that intersection coming south on King,” Mr. Anderson said. “So I'm sure we'll have the same response here when this one gets done on Angola and Crissey.”

Traffic engineers favor roundabouts as a proven way to reduce car crashes that result in serious injuries or fatalities.

“So what happens is that just the vehicles are going so much slower,” said Michael Stormer, the Lucas County chief deputy engineer. “The crashes and the severity of crashes will not be the same as what they were if it's just a T-intersection or a cross intersection and somebody pulls out in front of somebody going 55 miles per hour. It's just the slowness of getting through there provides that safety benefit.”

Roundabouts’ use is on the rise not only in Ohio, but across the country. Lucas County has the most roundabouts in northwest Ohio with 30. Along with others already funded, the three just announced will bring that to 41.

Engineers discuss them in terms of points of conflict — the number of distinct places in an intersection where vehicles are likely to collide. A typical intersection can have up to 32 such points, while a normal roundabout has just eight.

“The safety benefits are hands down what takes them home — why those become the best alternative for intersection improvement,” Mr. Stormer said.

All three roundabouts will be built with a single lane around the circle, but the one at the Trail and Dutch also will have a southbound bypass lane, he said. Each roundabout’s construction is expected to close the intersection involved for up to 60 days.