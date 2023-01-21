Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. Gregory D. Robinson, 45, Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison...
kjluradio.com
Continuance granted in case of man accused of double homicide last November inside JC pub
A Kansas City man accused of a double homicide at a bar in downtown Jefferson City appears in court. Damien Davis, 35, is accused of fatally shooting Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, both of Jefferson City, on November 26, 2022. The shooting happened inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub on E. High Street.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charge
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County
An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
kjluradio.com
St. Robert man gets seven-year prison term for brutally assaulting family member
A Pulaski County man is sentenced to prison for causing critical injuries to a female family member last year. Reginald Gallop, of St. Robert, pleaded down Tuesday to one count of second-degree assault and was sentenced to seven years. Gallop was originally charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
kjluradio.com
Former state lawmaker will learn if he can run for Boone County school board at end of month
A bench trial is scheduled for a former state lawmaker going head-to-head with the Columbia School District over not filing paperwork on time. Candidates for the Columbia school board had until December 27 to file paperwork in the district’s office. Chuck Basye claims he contacted the district on Christmas Day and was told someone would meet him at the school on the deadline date in order for him to file his paperwork. But Basye says the district contacted him on the 27th and said that would no longer be possible.
Missouri realtors vow to fight GOP push to make it harder to amend state constitution
The Missouri Association of Realtors, an organization that spent millions in recent years on two successful initiative petition campaigns, is warning lawmakers it will oppose anything more than tinkering with the way the constitution is amended by voters. During testimony Tuesday before the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee, Sam Licklider, lobbyist for the realtors, […] The post Missouri realtors vow to fight GOP push to make it harder to amend state constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kjluradio.com
Several inmates at JCCC charged with attacking corrections officers, other inmates
Four inmates at the Jefferson City Correctional Center now face charges for attacking corrections officer and other inmates. Justin Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault or attempted assault on a special victim, disarming a peace officer, and three counts of violence to an employee or inmate at the Department of Corrections.
LIST: Rejected Missouri vanity license plates
The state of Missouri rejected nearly 500 vanity or personalized license plates in 2022.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year. And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust
A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.
kjluradio.com
Convicted Dent County murderer sentenced for Jefferson City police shootout
A former Dent County sheriff’s deputy already sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend is sentenced on new charges stemming from a police shootout in Jefferson City. Marvin Rice was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Annette Durham. He was sentenced to...
krcgtv.com
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requests DWI jury trial
RANDOLPH COUNTY — The defense attorney representing Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requested a jury trial for his client Monday. Travis Noble said Sheriff Chism was not guilty of drinking and driving. Noble made his request before a judge at the Randolph County Courthouse. Prosecutors charged Chism with driving...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man in custody for drawing gun on downtown bar staff
A Columbia man is arrested for pulling a gun on bouncers inside a Columbia bar. Jonathan Dowell, 23, was taken into custody early Saturday morning at Silverball on S. 9th Street. He’s been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Dowell, a felon with a conviction for dangerous drugs, is currently being held with no bond.
Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Representative Chuck Bayse is sticking to his word and suing Columbia Public schools. The lawsuit comes after Bayse claims he was not added to the list of candidates for Columbia's Board of Education Race in April. PoaltByq-Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, previously said Bayse needed to make an appointment to file on December The post Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General writes letter to CPS, City of Columbia for subjecting school children to drag queen show
In an effort to protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Brian Yearwood, and Mayor of the City of Columbia, Barbara Buffaloe, for deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance.
mycouriertribune.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to four years in prison for child molestation
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to four years in prison for child molestation. Gerald Rodgers, 48, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child molestation in November. He was sentenced last week. Rodgers was arrested in May of 2020. He was originally charged with child molestation and second-degree statutory rape. The charges...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
fourstateshomepage.com
A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors
JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
Comments / 0