ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charge

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County

An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Former state lawmaker will learn if he can run for Boone County school board at end of month

A bench trial is scheduled for a former state lawmaker going head-to-head with the Columbia School District over not filing paperwork on time. Candidates for the Columbia school board had until December 27 to file paperwork in the district’s office. Chuck Basye claims he contacted the district on Christmas Day and was told someone would meet him at the school on the deadline date in order for him to file his paperwork. But Basye says the district contacted him on the 27th and said that would no longer be possible.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri realtors vow to fight GOP push to make it harder to amend state constitution

The Missouri Association of Realtors, an organization that spent millions in recent years on two successful initiative petition campaigns, is warning lawmakers it will oppose anything more than tinkering with the way the constitution is amended by voters. During testimony Tuesday before the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee, Sam Licklider, lobbyist for the realtors, […] The post Missouri realtors vow to fight GOP push to make it harder to amend state constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust

A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.
krcgtv.com

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requests DWI jury trial

RANDOLPH COUNTY — The defense attorney representing Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requested a jury trial for his client Monday. Travis Noble said Sheriff Chism was not guilty of drinking and driving. Noble made his request before a judge at the Randolph County Courthouse. Prosecutors charged Chism with driving...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man in custody for drawing gun on downtown bar staff

A Columbia man is arrested for pulling a gun on bouncers inside a Columbia bar. Jonathan Dowell, 23, was taken into custody early Saturday morning at Silverball on S. 9th Street. He’s been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Dowell, a felon with a conviction for dangerous drugs, is currently being held with no bond.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Representative Chuck Bayse is sticking to his word and suing Columbia Public schools. The lawsuit comes after Bayse claims he was not added to the list of candidates for Columbia's Board of Education Race in April.  PoaltByq-Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, previously said Bayse needed to make an appointment to file on December The post Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
COLUMBIA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy