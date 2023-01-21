Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?Ted RiversPennsylvania State
glensidelocal.com
Meet Jeff Chirico: from a 6ABC reporter to a Realtor & Elkins Park advocate
If the name Jeff Chirico sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the former Channel 6 Action News television reporter. You may also be thinking of Jeff Chirico the Realtor, or Jeff Chirico from a 2022 episode of House Hunters. In this case, they’re all the same person. The...
5 Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pennsylvania
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in P, and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Boy Scout Camp Delmont Sale Unlikely to Go to Developers
The Cradle of Liberty Boy Scouts Council based in Wayne, Delaware County is looking to sell its 750-acre Camp Delmont so it can contribute $6.8 million toward a $2.5 billion national Boy Scouts of America sex abuse settlement, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The camp, under a conservation...
Main Line Media News
Lower Providence contractor accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from customers in 6 counties
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Providence business owner is accused of home improvement fraud during which he allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from 64 homeowners in six counties, including taking payments from homeowners for the purchase of home backup generators that were never installed. Joseph Ford, 53, of the 3400 block...
morethanthecurve.com
Almost 35-acre campus with five office buildings for sale in Plymouth Meeting
A five-building, almost 35-acre office campus in Plymouth Meeting has been listed for sale. The campus is located at 600-660 West Germantown Pike, which is across Hickory Road from the Plymouth Meeting Mall. According to the listing for the property,. The five buildings were constructed between 1986 and 1990. 50%...
Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
glensidelocal.com
Elkins Park’s Creekside Market & Tap in search of new vendors
Creekside Market & Tap, a farmers market at 7909 High School Road, Elkins Park, is looking for three vendors to flesh out their current offerings. Edward Webber, Creekside’s property manager, said that additional food service offerings, a dry goods/prepackaged foods outfit, and/or a small bakery would be ideal new vendors.
New Salon Location Opens in Warrington, with Over 40 Individual Suites for Hair Stylists to Work Out Of
A new salon is opening in Bucks County, with several individual spots for stylists to work out of for their clients and the community. Jeff Werner wrote about the new spot for the Northampton Patch. Salons by JC, located at 377 Easton Road in Warrington, just opened their new location...
Former Havertown Design Store Owner Wants Women in Construction
Monica Miraglilo, owner of the former Havertown design shop Fill A Pillow is now taking on the male-dominated construction industry with a new online platform, writes Eric Moody for Metro Philadelphia.
Action News finds questionable street repairs by the City of Philadelphia
Action News checked 100 ditches across the city. We found roughly 30% were completed improperly.
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination
After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and its roster of entertainment and amusements quickly drew hoards of visitors from Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Stacia Friedman covered the draw of this Montgomery County entertainment mecca for Hidden City Philadelphia. The amusement park was started by owners of local...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Tops Out at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Garage in University City, West Philadelphia
Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has observed that construction has topped out at a nine-story parking garage for the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 3800 Powelton Avenue in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed and engineered by Pennoni and THA Consulting, the massive structure will span 481,702 square feet and offer parking for 1,483 cars and 129 bicycles, as well as ground-level commercial space. Permits list HSC Builders & Construction as the contractor and a construction cost of $46.4 million.
How a Bankrupt City’s Pension System Hit a Breaking Point
You're reading Route Fifty's Public Finance Update. To get the latest on state and local budgets, taxes and other financial matters, you can subscribe here to get this update in your inbox twice each month. You can find a full archive of these newsletters here. ***. Welcome back to Route...
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Sergeant Roger Gillispie and officer Tammy Gillispie announce retirement
The Abington Township Police Department recently announced the retirement of Sergeant Roger Gillispie and his wife and fellow officer Tammy Gillispie after 29 and 22 years of service to the Department and the community. From the Department’s Facebook post:. Sergeant Gillispie joined the Department in January 1994 and served...
Former Philly Mayor John Street endorses Rebecca Rhynhart
This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune. Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart brought out a big gun for her campaign for mayor — former two-term mayor John F. Street. “He is providing expert advice from his experience on a daily basis to my campaign,” Rhynhart said. “Mayor Street...
thedp.com
Supremo Food Market closes temporarily due to violations of city health code
Supremo Food Market temporarily closed last Thursday afternoon after Philadelphia’s recent health inspection found evidence of rodent activity, sanitation violations, and other immediate health hazards, such as damaged utilities. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health ordered Supremo, located at 4301 Walnut Street, to cease all work and other operations....
glensidelocal.com
For Sale: 7900 Louise Ln, Wyndmoor | Marie Pogue | Keller Williams
Marie Pogue of Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 7900 Louise Ln in Wyndmoor. For additional details, click here. Welcome to 7900 Louise Lane! This charming home is situated in the heart of Wyndmoor and offers casual elegance in a convenient location. Upon entering the front door you will find plenty of natural sunlight. Enter the spacious living room with ceiling to floor windows and cathedral ceiling. The living room leads to a step-up dining room with bay window and space for a full sized dining table and chairs. Completing the main level is an eat-in kitchen, equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is plenty of counter space for all your baking needs. The kitchen rear door leads directly to the outdoor patio. On the upper level off the foyer are 3 very large bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, while the 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bath. The spacious lower level family room is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. You will find the powder room, laundry and 1-car garage on this level. There is a new HVAC system (installed 2022) and new roof (installed 2021). Carpet throughout the home. The chairlift is not included in the sale and will be removed. The rear yard is fenced-in and has a wonderful patio for family cookouts. Beautiful mature plantings throughout the grounds that are ready for gardening and play. The driveway will easily park 4-5 cars, plus there is the attached garage. This home is within walking distance to local SEPTA bus service, SEPTA regional rail (Chestnut Hill East), Market Square Shopping Center, downtown Wyndmoor and the retail center of Chestnut Hill. Easy access to Route 309 and Lincoln Drive which will take you to I-76 Highway and Center City.
glensidelocal.com
TTF Watershed receives $260K Growing Greener grant
The Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership, Inc. (TTF) was recently awarded a $260,788 Growing Greener grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for a stormwater retrofit project at Congregation Adath Jeshurun (AJ) in Elkins Park. The Congregation’s campus slopes toward Leech’s Run, a Tookany Creek tributary, which flows through the property’s...
billypenn.com
Who’s running for Philly mayor? Your regularly updated candidate tracker
Being leader of a major U.S. city is anything but easy. Yet difficult as it may be, Philadelphia’s top job is in high demand. The race to succeed term-limited Jim Kenney and become Philly’s 100th mayor is crowded — and without a clear favorite. The field is full of candidates with solid experience, varied backgrounds, and a diverse array of ideas for the city’s future.
