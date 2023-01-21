ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheltenham Township, PA

CBS Philly

Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Elkins Park’s Creekside Market & Tap in search of new vendors

Creekside Market & Tap, a farmers market at 7909 High School Road, Elkins Park, is looking for three vendors to flesh out their current offerings. Edward Webber, Creekside’s property manager, said that additional food service offerings, a dry goods/prepackaged foods outfit, and/or a small bakery would be ideal new vendors.
ELKINS PARK, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Tops Out at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Garage in University City, West Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has observed that construction has topped out at a nine-story parking garage for the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 3800 Powelton Avenue in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed and engineered by Pennoni and THA Consulting, the massive structure will span 481,702 square feet and offer parking for 1,483 cars and 129 bicycles, as well as ground-level commercial space. Permits list HSC Builders & Construction as the contractor and a construction cost of $46.4 million.
PENN, PA
WHYY

Former Philly Mayor John Street endorses Rebecca Rhynhart

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune. Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart brought out a big gun for her campaign for mayor — former two-term mayor John F. Street. “He is providing expert advice from his experience on a daily basis to my campaign,” Rhynhart said. “Mayor Street...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Supremo Food Market closes temporarily due to violations of city health code

Supremo Food Market temporarily closed last Thursday afternoon after Philadelphia’s recent health inspection found evidence of rodent activity, sanitation violations, and other immediate health hazards, such as damaged utilities. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health ordered Supremo, located at 4301 Walnut Street, to cease all work and other operations....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

For Sale: 7900 Louise Ln, Wyndmoor | Marie Pogue | Keller Williams

Marie Pogue of Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 7900 Louise Ln in Wyndmoor. For additional details, click here. Welcome to 7900 Louise Lane! This charming home is situated in the heart of Wyndmoor and offers casual elegance in a convenient location. Upon entering the front door you will find plenty of natural sunlight. Enter the spacious living room with ceiling to floor windows and cathedral ceiling. The living room leads to a step-up dining room with bay window and space for a full sized dining table and chairs. Completing the main level is an eat-in kitchen, equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is plenty of counter space for all your baking needs. The kitchen rear door leads directly to the outdoor patio. On the upper level off the foyer are 3 very large bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, while the 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bath. The spacious lower level family room is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. You will find the powder room, laundry and 1-car garage on this level. There is a new HVAC system (installed 2022) and new roof (installed 2021). Carpet throughout the home. The chairlift is not included in the sale and will be removed. The rear yard is fenced-in and has a wonderful patio for family cookouts. Beautiful mature plantings throughout the grounds that are ready for gardening and play. The driveway will easily park 4-5 cars, plus there is the attached garage. This home is within walking distance to local SEPTA bus service, SEPTA regional rail (Chestnut Hill East), Market Square Shopping Center, downtown Wyndmoor and the retail center of Chestnut Hill. Easy access to Route 309 and Lincoln Drive which will take you to I-76 Highway and Center City.
WYNDMOOR, PA
glensidelocal.com

TTF Watershed receives $260K Growing Greener grant

The Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership, Inc. (TTF) was recently awarded a $260,788 Growing Greener grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for a stormwater retrofit project at Congregation Adath Jeshurun (AJ) in Elkins Park. The Congregation’s campus slopes toward Leech’s Run, a Tookany Creek tributary, which flows through the property’s...
ELKINS PARK, PA
billypenn.com

Who’s running for Philly mayor? Your regularly updated candidate tracker

Being leader of a major U.S. city is anything but easy. Yet difficult as it may be, Philadelphia’s top job is in high demand. The race to succeed term-limited Jim Kenney and become Philly’s 100th mayor is crowded — and without a clear favorite. The field is full of candidates with solid experience, varied backgrounds, and a diverse array of ideas for the city’s future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

