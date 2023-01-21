Read full article on original website
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Patrick Mahomes addresses sideline dispute, admits 'great decision' was made
Patrick Mahomes was resistant to getting his ankle checked out mid-game against the Jaguars, but admitted on “The Drive” that the decision to send him to the locker room was the right one.
Garcia, Payne sidelined for Gophers in latest injury setback
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota sidelined leading scorer Dawson Garcia and top reserve Pharrel Payne for the game Wednesday against Indiana due to injuries, further depleting the last-place team in the Big Ten. Garcia has a bone bruise in his right foot, an injury that came late in the game...
