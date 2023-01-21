It should be said at the top that it’s not clear that there’s too much the Chicago White Sox could have done before signing Mike Clevinger. It’s easy to say that they should have known, and maybe if a team was really looking for reasons to not sign someone they could have found the investigation by MLB into accusations of domestic abuse levied against him by Olivia Finestead. (Clevinger’s lawyer said in a statement that the pitcher “emphatically denies” the allegations.) But a team pursuing a player in free agency isn’t really looking for reasons to not sign that player. It’s just how far you take that.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO