Jose Mourinho would be a disaster as USMNT’s next coach
Gregg Berhalter’s days are numbered at the helm of the United States men’s national team. The Yanks didn’t win a knockout stage game in Qatar and Berhalter is under investigation from a domestic violence incident that occurred 31 years ago, where he admitted to kicking his now wife. US Soccer only learned it happened as alleged blackmail originating from former USMNTer Claudio Reyna and his wife Danielle, parents of promising American youngster Gio Reyna. And in the continuing mess that’s currently US Soccer, Jose Mourinho might be Berhalter’s replacement.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
If only Mike Clevinger had a plate in his leg
It should be said at the top that it’s not clear that there’s too much the Chicago White Sox could have done before signing Mike Clevinger. It’s easy to say that they should have known, and maybe if a team was really looking for reasons to not sign someone they could have found the investigation by MLB into accusations of domestic abuse levied against him by Olivia Finestead. (Clevinger’s lawyer said in a statement that the pitcher “emphatically denies” the allegations.) But a team pursuing a player in free agency isn’t really looking for reasons to not sign that player. It’s just how far you take that.
Sports networks will invest in just about anything before women’s sports — including pickleball
In a sign that ESPN and other networks can choose to devote broadcast hours to new and emerging sports, the American sports cable channel announced that it was adding pickleball to the lineup. Pickleball, the racquetball of our era, is Crossfit without the tattoos and supplements. A sport that takes...
