FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Former Speaker Calls on Catholic Priests to Purge SF Home of Evil SpiritsThe Veracity Report - New Jersey Edition
The famed sign on SF's historic Alexandria Theater has been torn down
The building has been vacant for years.
Fascinating facts you might not know about SF's Transamerica Pyramid
An air of mystery surrounds the 50-year-old landmark.
Supervisor Preston calls for affordable housing at 6 San Francisco sites
"There's been an acceptance of not achieving affordable housing goals," Dean Preston says.
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
Rock band sells out San Francisco's Grace Cathedral, covers David Bowie
Hundreds of fans gathered on the cathedral labyrinth.
sfstandard.com
SF Street Artist Swipes City Property, Sells It Online for Thousands
If you’ve seen a man with orange skin, green sunglasses and a white wig painted around the city, you’ve seen the work of a San Francisco graffiti artist who goes by the moniker Ongo. Ongo is known for tagging sidewalks, electrical boxes and even metal grates and Muni...
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.
Berkeley's popular Boichik Bagels plans to open another Bay Area location
It's going to be a big year for the West Coast's favorite bagel.
Waymo driverless car brings San Francisco traffic to a halt during rush hour
The car was seemingly confounded by "a very complex and busy intersection."
Bay Area music festival returns for second year, announces lineup
The second-year festival is set to take place just north of San Francisco.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
Wild fireworks erupt in San Francisco's Chinatown for Lunar New Year
Photographs show the explosive Year of the Rabbit festivities.
Silicon Valley
San Jose: Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich shop closes
Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich has shut its doors. The San Jose shop had opened five years ago on Santa Clara Street downtown with such popular sandwiches as The Original 1762 (roast beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce) and the Holiday Turkey (turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy), along with wraps, salads and new offerings like the Spicy BBQ Brisket and the Caribbean Jerk.
Newsom blasts McCarthy’s response to recent California mass shootings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his response to the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay during a press conference Tuesday. Newsom did not shy away from his feelings during a visit to Half Moon Bay. “We’ve got to call […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in San Francisco
This marks the third pedestrian death in San Francisco since the start of the year, officials said.
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Berkeley billboards raising awareness about antisemitism left defaced, nonprofit says
The nonprofit co-founder says the billboards, meant to educate about antisemitism, were vandalized this week after someone spray painted phrases like "Free Palestine" on them.
