Registration for Bakersfield Marathon opens

Kern County Runners rejoice!

The plans for the 2023 Bakersfield marathon are underway, but don't worry there’s a run for everyone in the community.

The full marathon, the half marathon, the 10k, and the 6k, all courses are fun on city streets.

Those who complete the full marathon have a chance to qualify for the Boston marathon.

Packet pickup is on Saturday, March 25th where you are invited to take part in the Health and Fitness Expo at Buck Owens Palace.

The race is kicking off Sunday, March 26th and you can register online.