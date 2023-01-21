ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Registration for Bakersfield Marathon opens

By 23ABC Digital Team
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlVoi_0kMkhTNp00

Kern County Runners rejoice!

The plans for the 2023 Bakersfield marathon are underway, but don't worry there’s a run for everyone in the community.

The full marathon, the half marathon, the 10k, and the 6k, all courses are fun on city streets.

Those who complete the full marathon have a chance to qualify for the Boston marathon.

Packet pickup is on Saturday, March 25th where you are invited to take part in the Health and Fitness Expo at Buck Owens Palace.

The race is kicking off Sunday, March 26th and you can register online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

36th annual Bakersfield Home & Garden Show scheduled Feb. 24-26

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Home & Garden Show will be held Friday, February 24th through Sunday, February 26th at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Hundreds of home improvement, landscaping and remodeling products and services will be offered at exclusive prices. Some of the attractions include the Barn Door...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield hosts 43rd prayer breakfast

Herb Taylor, a local retired accountant, doesn’t drink coffee. He doesn’t need it, he says. “God has blessed me with a battery that keeps going,” Taylor said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield dojo gives a gift to a teen fighting cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Ridgeview High School teen, Noah Caceres, has been fighting for his life against cancer since the beginning of 2021. He beat the cancer for some time but around Easter of 2022, it came back and more aggressive. A local group has been working on a gift for Caceres and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield’s $1M Mega Millions prize finally claimed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Mega Millions mystery has finally been resolved. Lottery officials confirmed with 17’s Robert Price that the person who claimed a Mega Millions ticket that matched five of six numbers is named Susan Cortez. The ticket was purchased on July 15 at an Albertsons on Mount Vernon Avenue when the jackpot […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP clarifies 1 point in deadly BPD crash but more answers hard to come by

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After days, more questions remain as to what happened during the fatal crash on Thursday morning on South Vineland and Muller roads, leaving one dead and three injured, including two Bakersfield Police officers. We now know the names of the officers involved, 23-year-old Ricardo Robles and 24-year-old Travione Cobbin, but we […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Missing boy disappeared Monday

A search has begun to find a 15-year-old boy who disappeared Monday and has never run away before. Ray Zacharie Villa, a Hispanic teenager, was last seen in the 2300 block of Bank Street, though the Bakersfield Police Department is unsure what he was wearing at the time. Villa stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black curly hair and brown eyes.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Newsom blasts McCarthy’s response to recent California mass shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his response to the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay during a press conference Tuesday. Newsom did not shy away from his feelings during a visit to Half Moon Bay. “We’ve got to call […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

55 customers without power near central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:10 p.m.) There are 55 customers without power near central Bakersfield, according to PG&E. The restoration time is now tomorrow morning at 2 a.m. Customers from Palm Street to Oak Street to Western Drive and Bank Street are affected, per PG&E's outage page. You...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: The 661 Meal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Forge 103.9 radio personality Jovon Dangerfield and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson are introducing Bakersfield to the freshest way to support the community: The 661 Meal at Taco Bros and Pasta Bowls. The 661 Meal is a meal that consists of pasta, breadsticks, and a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy