Too much of anything is bad for you; that much is true, but there's also a saying in the beauty community that goes: "it isn't hoarding if it's skincare!" It's easy to accumulate creams, gels, tinctures, serums, masks, and other beauty treats to turn your bathroom into a mini version of Sephora, but as it turns out, it does more harm than good. Not only does hoarding contribute to clutter build-up that will give Marie Kondo a run for her money, but it may also cause you to accidentally use expired products that can have an adverse reaction on the skin. The last thing you want is to have splotchy marks on your face due to using a moisturizer that dates two years back.

4 DAYS AGO