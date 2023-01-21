Read full article on original website
How Much Dermarolling Is Too Much For Your Skin?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. From dermaplaning to chemical peels, at-home skincare really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially considering the pervasiveness of "Maskne," many of us embarked on a quest to find our perfect skincare routine — a magical combination of products that would make our acne, hyperpigmentation, or fine lines disappear before the world reopened again. "Part of it is that people couldn't go to in-office treatments. If people couldn't get to an aesthetician or if they felt they didn't have the option, they were like, 'Oh, I'll just do it at home because I have the time now,'" Charlotte Palermino, the co-founder of skincare company Dieux, explained to The Cut.
Think Twice Before Buying Face Masks In Bulk
Too much of anything is bad for you; that much is true, but there's also a saying in the beauty community that goes: "it isn't hoarding if it's skincare!" It's easy to accumulate creams, gels, tinctures, serums, masks, and other beauty treats to turn your bathroom into a mini version of Sephora, but as it turns out, it does more harm than good. Not only does hoarding contribute to clutter build-up that will give Marie Kondo a run for her money, but it may also cause you to accidentally use expired products that can have an adverse reaction on the skin. The last thing you want is to have splotchy marks on your face due to using a moisturizer that dates two years back.
The Serum Selena Gomez Uses To Remove Her Makeup Has A Hefty Price Tag
Selena Gomez is a woman of many talents. Not only did she grow up a Disney Channel star and then become a pop icon, but she also now executively produces "Only Murders In the Building," a Hulu original in which she also stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. She...
The Lizzo Manicure That Packed Four Fiery Nail Trends Into One
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Leave it to Lizzo to turn a simple manicure into a revolutionary nail moment. She wasn't just a nail trailblazer, she set her nails ablaze with a red-hot look that proves that this girl really is on fire all the way to her fingertips.
Can Consuming Sweet Potatoes Help Control Breakouts?
For many of us, as soon as we notice a few pimples, we reach for topical solutions to help curb the breakout. While it's true that medicines such as salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide work in reducing redness and inflammation on the skin, another way to attack breakouts is to focus on gut health.
Alternatives To La Prairie Eye Cream That Won't Break The Bank
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. What do Chrissy Teigen, Anja Rubik, and January Jones all have in common? They all use La Prairie luxury skincare, per Marie Claire. "Maleficent" star Angelina Jolie even uses the brand's Skin Caviar Luxe Cream as a moisturizer – FYI it's worth over $550. Why such a high price tag? The brand's caviar extract technology has fast-acting, visible results. "Caviar is an outstanding natural product that is able to support life, and its richness in nutrients inspired us to explore its potential as a skincare ingredient," Dr. Jacqueline Hill, director of strategic innovation and science at La Prairie, explains to Harper's Bazaar. "We discovered that it nourishes the skin and offers a range of exciting benefits. This triggered the audacious idea to include a caviar extract in a skincare treatment."
What Is Triple Cleansing And Is It Safe?
There's much ado about cleansing. Cleansing is the first step of any skincare regimen, as it eliminates all the grime and bacteria that your skin has accumulated throughout the day. Some opt to use micellar water and a cotton pad to get rid of dirt, while some use a combination of a foam or gel cleanser and a cleansing tool to achieve a deeper, more effective clean. Those with drier skin types often reach for oil cleansers since they help retain moisture after you've stripped your skin of all the dirt.
Thin Vs. Fine Hair: What's The Difference?
People often use the terms "thin" and "fine" to categorize hair interchangeably — but those descriptors are not the same. It's typically easy to tell if you have naturally "thick" hair. Thick hair tends to tangle more easily but manages to hold curls and volume for longer. On the other hand, figuring out if you have thin or fine hair can be more complicated, and it doesn't help that we confuse these terms almost constantly.
What To Look For When Shopping For Sustainable Leather
Leather has been used for its function and its fashion for millennia. Researchers have found evidence of leather-working tools made by Neanderthals dating back over 40,000 years, as reported in Nature. Interestingly, as the outlet points out, a similar tool is still in use today by the likes of luxury leather goods maker Hermès. Clearly, the material has been a mainstay for eons, and it's not hard to understand why.
Is It Safe To Dry Shave Your Legs As A Last Resort?
If you haven't yet devoted yourself to waxing or laser hair removal treatments, you're probably still relying on the humble razor to keep your legs feeling silky smooth. Shaving is a tried-and-true method that, according to Vox, has been used by women for decades. Unlike some other hair removal techniques available today, shaving doesn't generally involve pain, a trip to a salon, or expensive techy tools.
Can Dermarolling Eliminate Dark Under-Eyes?
Fatigue, aging, and dermatitis can all cause dark under-eye circles, affecting your confidence and self-esteem. Unfortunately, this problem isn't always preventable and can stem from factors over which you have no control. For example, some people are genetically prone to dark circles, according to the Mayo Clinic. Others suffer from allergies, hay fever, or other issues that can affect the delicate skin around their eyes.
Can Gua Sha Be The Secret To Improved Posture?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Has someone ever told you to stand up straight and put your shoulders back? It's the demand of mothers everywhere. Luckily, there are numerous ways to correct poor posture. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people who work from home has tripled in size. This means a lot more of us are spending our days at our desks, or even in our beds, slouched over computers as we work.
