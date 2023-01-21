Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Fox 19
Warren County road reopens after crash
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-48 in Warren County is back open after a crash late Tuesday, according to Hamilton Township PD. It happened sometime after 10 p.m. on OH-48 between Schlottman Road and the Village of Maineville, police say. At least one person was injured. No word on the...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of an accident on Mt. Zion in Union
UNION, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of an accident, blocking the roadway on Mt. Zion Road at Hempsteade Drive in Union. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking Hawaiian Terrace and Colerain Avenue intersection in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Crash reportedly blocking Hawaiian Terrace and Colerain Avenue intersection in Mount Airy. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in North Bend
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in North Bend. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-275 in Springdale due to a crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Springfield Pike exit at 6:03 a.m. by the Ohio Department of...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Oxford for reports of wires down on West Sycamore Street
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews respond to Oxford for reports of wires down on West Sycamore Street. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-74 near Beekman Street
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The single-vehicle crash blocking the right lane along east I-74 at Beekman Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A single-vehicle crash is blocking a lane on the interstate near South Cumminsville, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on West North Bend Road
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported structure fire on West North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 100 block of Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Several lanes blocked on I-275 in Fort Thomas due to a crash
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Three lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 at the Combs Hehl Bridge after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic cameras operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet were used to report the crash...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Kenwood Road and Donjoy Drive in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Kenwood Road and Donjoy Drive in Blue Ash. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on north I-75 at I-275 in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on the interstate in Erlanger, Monday evening. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show police at the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 75 at the I-275 interchange. The crash appears to be blocking the...
WLWT 5
Report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Early morning rolling roadblocks scheduled on the interstate in Boone County
WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation cabinet is warning motorists to look out for slow and stopped traffic while crews patch potholes on the interstate in Boone County. According to officials, traffic on Interstate 71 will be temporarily slowed down and stopped to allow crews to patch potholes on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Paul Spaulding sent WLWT News 5 this video through our online submission site, New Spark....
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge reopens after multiple crashes caused closure
According to a Dearborn County dispatcher and a Boone County dispatcher, a semi jackknifed which caused a chain reaction of additional crashes.
