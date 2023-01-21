ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheviot, OH

WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Warren County road reopens after crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-48 in Warren County is back open after a crash late Tuesday, according to Hamilton Township PD. It happened sometime after 10 p.m. on OH-48 between Schlottman Road and the Village of Maineville, police say. At least one person was injured. No word on the...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a report of an accident on Mt. Zion in Union

UNION, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of an accident, blocking the roadway on Mt. Zion Road at Hempsteade Drive in Union. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in North Bend

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in North Bend. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on I-275 in Springdale due to a crash

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Springfield Pike exit at 6:03 a.m. by the Ohio Department of...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-74 near Beekman Street

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The single-vehicle crash blocking the right lane along east I-74 at Beekman Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A single-vehicle crash is blocking a lane on the interstate near South Cumminsville, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reported structure fire on West North Bend Road

CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported structure fire on West North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Several lanes blocked on I-275 in Fort Thomas due to a crash

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Three lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 at the Combs Hehl Bridge after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic cameras operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet were used to report the crash...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on north I-75 at I-275 in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on the interstate in Erlanger, Monday evening. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show police at the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 75 at the I-275 interchange. The crash appears to be blocking the...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Paul Spaulding sent WLWT News 5 this video through our online submission site, New Spark....
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HARRISON, OH

