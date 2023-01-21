Read full article on original website
‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s Son Gabriel Gets ‘Fresh New Look’
Looking good! Sister Wivesstar Janelle Brown gave fans a rare update on her and Kody Brown’s son Gabriel Brown. “Gabe decided it was time for a haircut,” Janelle, 53, shared via Instagram on Sunday, January 22. “He had enough [hair] to donate it to charity. I like his new fresh look.
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Addresses Alleged Meri Brown Abuse: ‘I Got the Brunt Of It’
Speaking out. Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown addressed claims that Meri Brown was abusive toward Kody Brown’s 18 kids. “I’m speaking on my own personal experiences and opinion on Meri Brown. I don’t want to discount my siblings’ experiences with her,” Mykelti, 26, said in a clip shared via Patreon, which was shared via Instagram by blogger Without A Crystal Ball. “I don’t remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me. She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger.”
90 Day Fiance’s Jenny Slatten and Yara Zaya Slam ‘Rude’ Big Ed Brown During Tell-All: ‘Enough’
The drama is real! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Jenny Slatten and Yara Zaya slammed “rude” Ed “Big Ed” Brown during part four of the season 7 tell-all special on Sunday, January 22. “Why don’t you be quiet?” Jenny, 63, shouted in a...
Meet the comedians behind ‘That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast’
New York (PIX11) The long-running drama series ‘Law & Order: SVU’ has many fans all over the world. Two fans in particular — comedians Kara Klenk and Liza Treyger who co-host their own ‘Law & Order’ podcast titled ‘That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast’. Each episode starts with a recap of the episode they watched […]
William Daniels’ Wife Bonnie Bartlett Defends Their Mutual Infidelity: 1950s ‘Culture’ Was ‘Different’
Sharing her truth. Boy Meets World alum William Daniels’ wife, Bonnie Bartlett, defended their mutual infidelity after revealing the two had affairs during the first decade of their marriage. “You have to realize that we live in a very puritanical nation still,” the former Little House on the Prairie...
Alaskan Bush People’s Bear and Raiven Brown Reveal Baby No. 2’s Name: Cove Meaning Explained
Growing family! Alaskan Bush People stars Bear Brown and Raiven Brown (née Adams) announced the name of baby No. 2, son Cove. Keep scrolling to find out the newest baby’s name, the meaning behind the moniker and more. What Is Bear Brown and Raiven Adam’s Baby No. 2’s...
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star pokes fun at embattled NY congressman George Santos on Twitter
After he told reporters he dressed in drag, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) dragged comedians on Twitter for doing a “terrible” job of impersonating him and his drag persona, “Kitara Ravache.”. But Trixie Mattel, one of the most beloved winners of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” could read right through...
Prince Harry and Prince William’s Childhood Rivalry Goes Viral in Old Clip
Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood rivalry can be seen in archive footage of them playing with their mother, Princess Diana. Clips of the royal brothers as children resurfaced on TikTok after Harry's book described a rocky relationship throughout their lives. Among allegations, Spare said: "Willy told me to pretend...
