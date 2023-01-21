ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Centre Daily

Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Addresses Alleged Meri Brown Abuse: ‘I Got the Brunt Of It’

Speaking out. Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown addressed claims that Meri Brown was abusive toward Kody Brown’s 18 kids. “I’m speaking on my own personal experiences and opinion on Meri Brown. I don’t want to discount my siblings’ experiences with her,” Mykelti, 26, said in a clip shared via Patreon, which was shared via Instagram by blogger Without A Crystal Ball. “I don’t remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me. She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger.”
PIX11

Meet the comedians behind ‘That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast’

New York (PIX11) The long-running drama series ‘Law & Order: SVU’ has many fans all over the world. Two fans in particular — comedians Kara Klenk and Liza Treyger who co-host their own ‘Law & Order’ podcast titled ‘That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast’. Each episode starts with a recap of the episode they watched […]
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Prince Harry and Prince William’s Childhood Rivalry Goes Viral in Old Clip

Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood rivalry can be seen in archive footage of them playing with their mother, Princess Diana. Clips of the royal brothers as children resurfaced on TikTok after Harry's book described a rocky relationship throughout their lives. Among allegations, Spare said: "Willy told me to pretend...

Comments / 0

Community Policy