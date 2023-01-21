A 72-year-old victim who was prescribed Hydrocodone to cope with pain after a recent surgery says a housekeeper stole their prescription pills. The victim, who is not identified, notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office when she discovered that her housekeeper, Joan C. Hagene of Sebastian, allegedly stole 63 pills from her prescription bottle. According to the victim, Hagene was the only person in their home.

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO