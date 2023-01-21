Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
11-year-old boy robbed in Indian River County, two 18-year-olds arrested
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies said an 11-year-boy was robbed in Indian River County, after an investigation two 18 year-olds were arrested. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Jan. 20, deputies received a report of a missing 11-year-old boy. After an immediate search, the boy was found not far from his home in Gifford.
Martin County Sheriff's Office wants to bill youth facility after 'riot'
WPTV is learning new details about what happened late Friday night at a youth residential treatment center near Tequesta that the Martin County Sheriff's Office described as a "riot."
wqcs.org
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching After Witness Photographs Their Vehicle Fleeing from Scene of the Crime
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday January 24, 2023: An alert Port St. Lucie resident who snapped a picture of a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime led to the arrest of two suspects in a purse snatching. It happened last Friday evening in the parking lot of the Eastport...
Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce
Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago.
Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
veronews.com
Woman jailed after driving intoxicated, crashing vehicle with kids inside
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman was jailed last week after deputies said she crashed her car into another vehicle while her two kids were inside. The woman – who deputies said was intoxicated – did not stop after the wreck, reports show. Deputies said they found...
WPBF News 25
Martin County Sheriff's Office demands private juvenile treatment center pay for costly operations
TEQUESTA, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's office says they have responded to the Sandy Pines juvenile facility nearly 300 times in the last 18 months. This time, it took 27 deputies out of a busy weekend rotation. Now, the chief deputy says it's time the facility pays the bill.
treasurecoast.com
Martin Sheriff: Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of Bicyclist identified and arrested
Martin Sheriff: Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of Bicyclist identified and arrested. Martin County, Fl (TreasureCoast.com) – The Martin County Sheriff have reported that the Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of a Bicyclist has been identified and arrested. This is what happened:. The Martin County...
Carscoops
Florida Crash With Tesla Was So Violent, An Engine Wound Up 50 Yards From The Wreck
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported on a violent accident that occurred this weekend between a Tesla and another vehicle. Sadly, four people were hurt in the incident, though their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The accident is believed to have been caused by high speeds and...
WPBF News 25
Officials find nothing after bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bomb threat led to the temporary closure of half of Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday night. Investigators said an exhaustive search turned up no evidence of any explosives. Passengers said they were in Concourse C around 5 p.m. when deputies with the Palm...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian housekeeper accused of stealing 63 pain pills
A 72-year-old victim who was prescribed Hydrocodone to cope with pain after a recent surgery says a housekeeper stole their prescription pills. The victim, who is not identified, notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office when she discovered that her housekeeper, Joan C. Hagene of Sebastian, allegedly stole 63 pills from her prescription bottle. According to the victim, Hagene was the only person in their home.
YAHOO!
Car crashes into Indian River County home, man flees vehicle
A man crashed a car into a 12th Street home while fleeing deputies during an attempted traffic stop Monday, Indian River County sheriff's officials said. People involved: A 47-year-old man ran from a gray Volkswagen Jetta. What happened: Deputies attempted to stop the Jetta at 12th Street and 6th Avenue,...
Police warn of 'Grandparent Scam' involving ride-share service
Port St. Lucie police have a warning for the public after four recent cases of what they're calling the "Grandparent Scam" that cost the elderly victims almost $100,000.
WPBF News 25
Internal Affairs, Rivera Beach police chief differ over officer's actions in deadly police chase
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video from a police dashcam shows the moments an 18-year-old girl crashed her vehicle during a police chase. The teen and her boyfriend both died. The question now being asked is if the officer followed department policy by initiating the chase. WPBF 25 News obtained...
cw34.com
Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
Man arrested after antisemitic propaganda found in Atlantis
Local leaders are condemning what they call an act of hate after anti-Semitic propaganda was found over the weekend in multiple cars and in driveways in Palm Beach County, including in Atlantis.
cbs12.com
$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
West Boca Raton Man, Tired Of Waiting At HOA Gate, Threatens Driver With Knife
PBSO: Homeowner Arrested After Threatening Driver In Mission Bay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waiting in line is often better than sitting in jail. That’s the message likely learned by Marcelo Loureiro. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Loureiro was tired of waiting […]
cw34.com
Tips from public lead to the arrest of hit-and-run driver who struck bicyclist
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Through the help of the public deputies say they were able to locate the person responsible in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist with multiple injuries. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, Jan. 20, a bicyclist was struck by a yellow box...
cbs12.com
PBSO searching for missing 25-year-old in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are seeking help in locating a missing woman in the Lake Worth Beach area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Cassandra Eagle was reported missing by her mother and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, around 9 a.m. in Lauderhill.
Comments / 1