Martin County, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
BOCA RATON, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian housekeeper accused of stealing 63 pain pills

A 72-year-old victim who was prescribed Hydrocodone to cope with pain after a recent surgery says a housekeeper stole their prescription pills. The victim, who is not identified, notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office when she discovered that her housekeeper, Joan C. Hagene of Sebastian, allegedly stole 63 pills from her prescription bottle. According to the victim, Hagene was the only person in their home.
SEBASTIAN, FL
YAHOO!

Car crashes into Indian River County home, man flees vehicle

A man crashed a car into a 12th Street home while fleeing deputies during an attempted traffic stop Monday, Indian River County sheriff's officials said. People involved: A 47-year-old man ran from a gray Volkswagen Jetta. What happened: Deputies attempted to stop the Jetta at 12th Street and 6th Avenue,...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
FELLSMERE, FL
cbs12.com

$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO searching for missing 25-year-old in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are seeking help in locating a missing woman in the Lake Worth Beach area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Cassandra Eagle was reported missing by her mother and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, around 9 a.m. in Lauderhill.
LAKE WORTH, FL

