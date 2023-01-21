ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces Community Day on March 8

HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Monday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced it will host ‘Community Day’. On March 8th, there will be additional discounts for guests coming to NRG Park on the middle Wednesday of Rodeo. According to a press release, the celebration will include buy...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

The Closure of Iconic Houston Tex-Mex Restaurant Spanish Village Is Bittersweet

The announcement that iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant Spanish Village is permanently closing its doors is a bittersweet one. The Third Ward stalwart, which opened in 1953 by the Medina family, changed ownership in the last few years eventually landing with Abhi Sreerama and Ishita Chakravarty in 2018 who announced they were closing it in the summer of 2021. Shortly after, Houston entrepreneur Steve Rogers swooped in and assumed operations, seeing the restaurant through to its 70th year in business.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Husband accused of shooting wife in Northside

Houston police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in the Northside/Northline area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Keita Neyusi Albert, 21, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, 23-year-old Alexis Falcon, according to Harris...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston woman sentenced for smuggling 24 people through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Houston woman has been sentenced to prison for federal immigration violations in east Texas, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday. Maria Elizabeth Lopez pleaded guilty in Aug. 2022 and was indicted by a federal grand jury in Oct. 2022 for “engaging in a conspiracy to transport certain aliens for commercial advantage or private financial gain,” according to the press release.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. It started in the Sienna area and moved to the northeast. The National...
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?

There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
HOUSTON, TX

