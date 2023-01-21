Kenneth Walker III closed his college career with an award-winning season and is in the running to kick off his professional debut with more hardware. The former Michigan State All-American and Seattle Seahawks running back was named Wednesday as one of three finalists for The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The other finalists are 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Jets receiver Garrett Wilson and the winner will be announced Feb. 9.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO