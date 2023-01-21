Read full article on original website
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Okudah flew from Michigan to Texas to Georgia to California to seek out the best treatments for his ruptured Achilles. And when he found an alternative treatment available in Canada, well, he went north of the border too. When it came to the rehabilitation of Jeff Okudah, the Detroit Lions cornerback spared nothing.
Kenneth Walker III closed his college career with an award-winning season and is in the running to kick off his professional debut with more hardware. The former Michigan State All-American and Seattle Seahawks running back was named Wednesday as one of three finalists for The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The other finalists are 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Jets receiver Garrett Wilson and the winner will be announced Feb. 9.
The NFL conference championship games are set for this coming Sunday, featuring four teams all deserving of playing in the upcoming Super Bowl. Check out where and how to get tickets for the big games. NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. #2 San Francisco 49ers vs. #1 Philadelphia Eagles. When: Sunday, January 29.
Patrick Mahomes was resistant to getting his ankle checked out mid-game against the Jaguars, but admitted on “The Drive” that the decision to send him to the locker room was the right one.
The American Heart Association announced that Minges Brook Elementary School, in the Lakeview School District, is the Detroit Lions local recipient of the American Heart Association's NFL PLAY 60 grant. The grant awards the school $1,000 for increasing physical activity, as part of the NFL and the American Heart Association...
Rihanna fans, get ready for the Super Bowl’s halftime show in February. Although Rihanna will be hosting the much-anticipated halftime show next month, you can get your Rihanna Super Bowl Fanatics gear right now. Rihanna and Fanatics have teamed up to present Rihanna FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Superbowl jerseys, sportswear and more. Watch the Super Bowl game decked out in the Rihanna and Fanatics collaboration.
ALLEN PARK -- It’s going to be hard to beat out Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner for defensive rookie of the year. The Detroit native is such a heavy favorite that sportsbooks stopped taking bets for a while. But then Hutchinson was named rookie of the month for November. Then...
Following a couple of days off, the Detroit Red Wings will look to get back in the win column Tuesday night against a team that has been struggling for most of the season, as the San Jose Sharks come to town. The gap between the Red Wings and a playoff...
