thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLive.com

OHIO STATE
MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

What is the future of Jeff Okudah in Detroit?

ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Okudah flew from Michigan to Texas to Georgia to California to seek out the best treatments for his ruptured Achilles. And when he found an alternative treatment available in Canada, well, he went north of the border too. When it came to the rehabilitation of Jeff Okudah, the Detroit Lions cornerback spared nothing.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State star a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Kenneth Walker III closed his college career with an award-winning season and is in the running to kick off his professional debut with more hardware. The former Michigan State All-American and Seattle Seahawks running back was named Wednesday as one of three finalists for The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The other finalists are 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Jets receiver Garrett Wilson and the winner will be announced Feb. 9.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Rihanna’s Fenty Super Bowl gear is ready before the big game

Rihanna fans, get ready for the Super Bowl’s halftime show in February. Although Rihanna will be hosting the much-anticipated halftime show next month, you can get your Rihanna Super Bowl Fanatics gear right now. Rihanna and Fanatics have teamed up to present Rihanna FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Superbowl jerseys, sportswear and more. Watch the Super Bowl game decked out in the Rihanna and Fanatics collaboration.

