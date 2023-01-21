Read full article on original website
TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE
Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
BOSTON BRUINS SET AN ALL-TIME NHL RECORD WITH TUESDAY'S VICTORY OVER MONTREAL
The Boston Bruins are the cream of the crop in the NHL today. After many suspected a difficult season with all their injuries to start off, the Bruins have completely dominated the NHL, suffering just 5 regulation losses in their first 47 games. With Tuesday night's 4-2 victory over the...
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
'SOMEONE' IN THE CANUCKS' ORGANIZATION TOLD INSIDER BOUDREAU DEBACLE WAS ALL HIS FAULT
The Vancouver Canucks' dismissal of Bruce Boudreau and all the drama therein has completely taken over the news cycles of the past week or so. Much of the criticism has been one-way, directed at the Canucks' front office and ownership more than anything. Apparently, however, it was reported that one...
VANCOUVER NOW HAS 3 HEAD COACHES ON PAYROLL, MAKING FOR THE NHL'S MOST EXPENSIVE COACHING STAFF
With the news of Bruce Boudreau's dismissal and Rick Tocchet assuming the head coaching role, the Vancouver Canucks now have three head coaches on their payroll for this season. Travis Green is still earning a paycheck to not coach for Vancouver, joining Boudreau and Tocchet. All told, Vancouver is allocating...
DONALD BRASHEAR'S TIRADE IN SENIOR MEN'S LEAGUE LEADS TO SUSPENSION
Busting someone open and a sucker punch to the head has lead to a suspension for former NHL enforcer Donald Brashear, who's now playing in a senior men's league in Quebec. The Ligue de hockey senior du Lac au Fleuve has announced that Brashear, who plays for Blackjack de Wendake, has been suspended for two games for punching an opponent in the head and being the aggressor in the fight. He also received another game for punching another opponent in the head, for a total suspension of three games. Here's video of the incident.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
38-YEAR-OLD FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN SIGNS IN THE ECHL
After performing quite well in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, former NHL defenceman Ian White has landed an ECHL contract with the Norfolk Admirals. "Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Monday that defenseman Ian White has signed a standard player contract." The Admirals said in a statement on Tuesday.
SENATORS GM PIERRE DORION SCOUTING WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM FOR SECOND TIME IN FOUR DAYS
The Ottawa Senators are currently tied with Montreal for second-last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points and are 11 points back of Pittsburgh for the second and final wild card spot. There's a good chance that the Senators will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a sixth consecutive season,...
JACOB MIDDLETON LANDS SOME HEAVY PUNCHES ON TAMPA'S NICK PAUL
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton is one of the few players in today's NHL who could have played in the '80s and '90s with how tough he is. Plus he's got a great mustache. He threw down with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nick Paul on Tuesday night, and he absolutely...
JOHNNY GAUDREAU'S TEAMMATES BRACE HIM FOR RETURN TO CALGARY IN HILARIOUS FASHION
Johnny Gaudreau will return to Calgary for the first time since joining the Columbus Blue Jackets this summer and is expected to get hammered by the boo-birds. Gaudreau admitted that he understands fans' frustration on the subject after a rough offseason. That said, nothing will save him from the wrath of Flames' fans.
HOT MIC CATCHES HILARIOUS SPICY REMARKS FROM BROADCASTER IN ADVANCE OF GAME (VIDEO)
Hot mic incidents seem to be a real issue for the NHL this year, and the issues continue. A video posted to the internet Tuesday night shows a feed for the Colorado Avalanche game that was taken early by ESPN+. The broadcast was still a few minutes away from starting, and one of the announcers was not aware that his mic was on and broadcasting live.
FORMER TEAMMATE ON A YOUNG EVANDER KANE, 'NOBODY HAD TIME FOR HIM'
Evander Kane isn't the most popular guy in the NHL. This much is known. There is an infamous story in which during his days with the Winnipeg Jets, Kane skipped a Winnipeg Jets game after attending a team meeting in a tracksuit, which was a violation of team policy. As...
JOHNNY GAUDREAU GIVEN STANDING OVATION IN RETURN TO CALGARY (VIDEO)
The fans may have booed him whenever he touched the puck and during his penalty shot in the first period, but those boos were quickly ended once the Calgary Flames played a video tribute for their former star, Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau didn't watch most of the video tribute, keeping his...
FORMER NHLER NICK SHORE EJECTED IN SHL GAME FOR ABUSE OF AN OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Former NHL forward Nick Shore found himself in some hot water over the weekend in the Swedish Hockey League as his team, HV71 took on Orebro HK. After failing to score on a partial break in the third period and knocking the net off its moorings, Shore was frustrated with himself and went to bang his stick on the boards. Instead of hitting the boards, Shore made contact with the leg of one of the officials. Even if it was an accident, it was uncalled for. The 30-year-old was then given a game misconduct for abuse of an official.
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN BELIEVES ST. LOUIS WILL TRADE PAIR OF VETERAN FORWARDS BEFORE MARCH 3RD
While on 'The Jeff Marek Show' on Tuesday, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on the St. Louis Blues heading into the next several weeks before the trade deadline and says that he believes Doug Armstrong will trade veteran forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko. "Do I think Tarasenko...
ALEXANDER RADULOV MOCKS OPPONENT DURING KHL GAME (VIDEO)
He may not be playing in the NHL anymore, but he really hasn't changed much. Alexander Radulov, who is currently playing for Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL, got a rise out of his opponents during a game Wednesday by mocking one of them. Radulov went after Grigori Panin of Salavat Yulaev by pretending to be him while crossing his eyes and looking like he was about to fall asleep.
