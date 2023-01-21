ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.

Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

