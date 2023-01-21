Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Linus Ullmark just broke an NHL record that stood for 93 years
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years. The Boston Bruins netminder earned his 25th win of the season, stopping all 17 shots...
NBC Sports
Ex-Bruins star Milan Lucic throws haymakers in epic fight vs. Mathieu Olivier
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic is 34 years old, but he's still one of the best fighters in the NHL. The latest example came Monday night when Lucic squared off with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier. It was a short but very entertaining fight as both players landed some huge punches.
markerzone.com
TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE
Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Longtime Knicks radio voice fired after harassment allegations
Brendan Brown is officially out as the radio voice of the New York Knicks. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Monday that the longtime Knicks radio analyst Brown has been fired by MSG Networks. The decision comes amid allegations of verbal harassment against Brown that were looked into by the network’s HR department,... The post Longtime Knicks radio voice fired after harassment allegations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals
The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infield help, and they made a move on Tuesday to address that. The Red Sox have acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. Kansas City will get left-handed reliever Josh Taylor in the deal, while the... The post Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Yankees Slugger May Be Solid Depth Piece If Red Sox Miss Out On Top Free Agent Options
Who will play infield for the Red Sox in 2023?
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'
Trades happen in every sports league, and most often times the players have nothing but good things to say about their previous team. However, it appears that is not always the case.
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU'S TEAMMATES BRACE HIM FOR RETURN TO CALGARY IN HILARIOUS FASHION
Johnny Gaudreau will return to Calgary for the first time since joining the Columbus Blue Jackets this summer and is expected to get hammered by the boo-birds. Gaudreau admitted that he understands fans' frustration on the subject after a rough offseason. That said, nothing will save him from the wrath of Flames' fans.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 23
* Jack Hughes became the first Florida-born player in NHL history to score 30 goals in a season while skating opposite of fellow 2023 NHL All-Star Sidney Crosby, who also found the back of the net Sunday. * Linus Ullmark earned his 25th win and joined a pair of fellow...
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
markerzone.com
38-YEAR-OLD FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN SIGNS IN THE ECHL
After performing quite well in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, former NHL defenceman Ian White has landed an ECHL contract with the Norfolk Admirals. "Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Monday that defenseman Ian White has signed a standard player contract." The Admirals said in a statement on Tuesday.
Rays Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The Tampa Bay Rays have added two former members of the Boston Red Sox bullpen this week.
markerzone.com
JACOB MIDDLETON LANDS SOME HEAVY PUNCHES ON TAMPA'S NICK PAUL
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton is one of the few players in today's NHL who could have played in the '80s and '90s with how tough he is. Plus he's got a great mustache. He threw down with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nick Paul on Tuesday night, and he absolutely...
