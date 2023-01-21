Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 Deadline
When it comes to the NHL trade deadline, anything is possible. It really is. There are moves made for both the present and future. One of those teams that will look at making a move for not only the present, but also the future, is the Boston Bruins. There is a need for a bottom-six wing, defensive depth and if possible a top-six forward with an eye toward the future at center.
Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade
Who would the Red Wings give up for Jakob Chychrun?. The 2023 NHL trade deadline will come and go on March 3rd, and there has been plenty of chatter regarding what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to do. Heck, there is even talk about the Red Wings trading their captain Dylan Larkin if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But in this suggested blockbuster trade, the Red Wings would acquire former NHL All-Star, Jakob Chychrun.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Market for Domi Heating Up with 4 Teams Interested
As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks are among the worst teams in the NHL this season, as they have a 14-27-4 record. With the club being in a full-on rebuild, they are expected to be one of the biggest sellers at this year’s trade deadline. They of course have two major rental candidates in franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, but Max Domi is another notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who we very well could see moved at the deadline, too.
bvmsports.com
As Caps visit, Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel ponder if Avalanche tribute video will include dropping Stanley Cup
Sports NHL Colorado AvalancheNewsNews Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources. Colorado Avalanche | As Caps visit, Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel ponder if Avalanche tribute video will include dropping Stanley Cup Nicolas Aube-Kubel leans into the jokes about his Stanley Cup spill. “It’s part of my journey here,”…
The Hockey Writers
Daniel Tkaczuk: A Promising Career Cut Short
The 1997 NHL Draft is a bit of an anomaly. Not only were three centers projected to go in the first three picks, but all three also went on to have decent careers. Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Olli Jokinen were some of the best players of the 2000s, combining for 10 All-Star appearances. Add in Hall of Famers Roberto Luongo and Marian Hossa, taken 4th and 12th overall, respectively, and Eric Brewer, who was selected 5th overall and played over 1000 NHL games, and you have a draft class that stands clearly above others in the same era.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 23
* Jack Hughes became the first Florida-born player in NHL history to score 30 goals in a season while skating opposite of fellow 2023 NHL All-Star Sidney Crosby, who also found the back of the net Sunday. * Linus Ullmark earned his 25th win and joined a pair of fellow...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Predators’ Mattias Ekholm
Earlier this month, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Nashville Predators are considering trading veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm. This naturally surprised many NHL fans, as Ekholm is in the first season of his four-year, $25 million contract. However, with Nashville looking like a team that may be heading in the wrong direction, it makes sense that they are considering the prospect of moving Ekholm. After all, there are several playoff teams that would love to get their hands on him, as he is a very reliable two-way defenseman who plays top-four minutes. Let’s now look at three clubs that could make a push to acquire him.
The Hockey Writers
3 AHL Bruins’ Under-the-Radar Prospects Who Could Be Traded
It’s that time of year when NHL trade rumors begin to swirl and teams check in on which players from which teams might be available. For the Boston Bruins and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney, that means the phones will be busy at his office at Warrior Ice Arena looking to add pieces to his team that might push them over the top of the rest of the playoff field this spring.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals News & Rumors: Wilson Injury, Ovechkin & Trade Talks
In this Washington Capitals news and rumors update, Tom Wilson exited the game against the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin continues his race to become the all-time leader in goals, and the Capitals trade rumor mill has been quiet, are there any more updates?
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Ideal Trade Targets Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Analysts across the league seem to have zeroed in on the reigning Stanley Cup champions as buyers at the trade deadline, focusing on their somewhat “insecure” playoff spot as s a reason for beefing up the roster. Sure, the Colorado Avalanche faced tons of adversity in the form of a seemingly never-ending injury list, led by captain Gabriel Landeskog’s knee issue that has sidelined him for the entire season thus far. While injury woes brought a ton of questions and comments that suggested the Avalanche may be one of the few clubs in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup and then miss the playoffs (an awful feat last achieved by the Los Angeles Kings following their 2012 victory), the injury issue also brings new life. It brings new possibilities in the form of cap space.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Should Trade for Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun
The Winnipeg Jets will be buyers at the trade deadline. However, when most people assume it will be for a forward, it should be for a defenseman, and here’s why Jakob Chychrun fits the bill. He plays the right side where the Jets lack depth on a defensive group that still needs bolstering.
The Hockey Writers
3 Capitals Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Washington Capitals currently sit in a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and general manager (GM) Brian MacLellan won’t be looking back any time soon. It’s go time for the Capitals as management confirmed, if Alex Ovechkin is still on the team, Washington is going all-in to win the Cup.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Capitals’ Trade for Anthony Mantha
On April 12, 2021, the Washington Capitals acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2022 second-round draft pick. The trade deadline acquisition was a shock to many fans, as Vrana was having a solid season with the Capitals, and seemed to be the stronger player compared to Mantha. Trading away Panik was solely to free up money, but giving up one of the team’s core future pieces with two high-level draft selections seemed mind-boggling at the time.
FOX Sports
Nylander helps Maple Leafs beat slumping Islanders 5-2
TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored and Justin Holl had two assists for Toronto, which is 3-0-1 in its last four and 6-2-1 in its last nine. Ilya Samsonov had 31 saves.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Minnesota Wild’s Jordan Greenway
Throughout his five seasons spent in the NHL, Jordan Greenway has become a known presence in the lineup for many reasons. The first is his size, as he stands at 6-foot-6, 231 pounds. Thanks in large part to his size, he is also known as a very solid power forward who can create offense with his above-average skill set. Safe to say, he would certainly gain the interest of many teams around the league, and he’s believed to be on the block.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Season Has Fallen Apart – How We Got Here
The New York Islanders’ season has fallen apart. After starting the campaign with a 15-8-0 record as one of the best teams in the Metropolitan Division, then to 18-14-2 as a borderline playoff team, now they are a 23-20-5 team that is on the outside of the postseason looking in. The past nine games have been particularly disappointing, with only one win, ruining what was a promising season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Samsonov, Tavares & Holl
The Toronto Maple Leafs were looking for a bounce-back game after a disappointing 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. However, last night’s game didn’t start out like that. The team looked listless and allowed the New York Islanders to take the lead in the first period.
markerzone.com
FORMER PLAYER RIPS DARRYL SUTTER AFTER DISRESPECTING FLAMES' ROOKIE
Darryl Sutter is about as old school as they come these days. The old guard of NHL coaches has dwindled down to just Sutter and John Tortorella, although you could make a case for one or two others. These coaches tend to butt heads with modernity in general (see: Tortorella & the iPads), and it can cause discomfort behind the scenes.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens Scapegoat Search for 2022-23
There’s a range of possible responses to the question of how well the 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens season is going. It depends on whom you ask. Some say it’s going better than expected, especially after the last-place finish in 2021-22. Some will inevitably say everything is as it should be, while others simply aren’t content with anything other than a playoff contender (at the very least).
