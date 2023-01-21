ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kells
4d ago

Why is the bond so low? Make it higher and keep them in jail longer. But another great job!

Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.

An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
PALM COAST, FL
ocala-news.com

Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun

A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
CITRA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man nabbed with stolen car and cocaine

A Leesburg man was arrested for grand theft auto and cocaine possession a few minutes after midnight Tuesday. A Lake County deputy sheriff had received a be-on-the-lookout bulletin for a silver SUV which had been reported stolen by the Clearwater Police Department. The deputy saw a silver SUV heading north on 14th Street make a right turn onto Oak Avenue. When the deputy got behind the SUV and read the license plate he could see it matched that of the stolen SUV.
LEESBURG, FL
flaglerlive.com

Matanzas High School Again Target of a Bomb Threat, Again Deemed a Hoax

Matanzas High School was on “Code Blue”–meaning a bomb threat–again for the second time in two months. The threat was made by phone, and was deemed a hoax. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies converged on the school just after 11 a.m., when the threat was made. “We have a small section of the campus relocated to the gym and theater,” Jason Wheeler, the district’s chief spokesman said shortly after noon. “Rest of campus is holding in place.” District staff is standing by as sheriff’s personnel conducts the investigation.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Volusia County drug activity investigation leads to 12 arrests

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation into drug activity in Volusia County led to the arrests of 12 people Friday. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said starting in August, complaints came in about drug activity in the area of Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach. Several overdoses, one of...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
villages-news.com

Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages

A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
THE VILLAGES, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

