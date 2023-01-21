Read full article on original website
kells
4d ago
Why is the bond so low? Make it higher and keep them in jail longer. But another great job!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Florida Town Listed as Among the 10 Best Small Towns to Visit in the WinterL. CaneSaint Augustine, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghostEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.
An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
ocala-news.com
Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun
A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man nabbed with stolen car and cocaine
A Leesburg man was arrested for grand theft auto and cocaine possession a few minutes after midnight Tuesday. A Lake County deputy sheriff had received a be-on-the-lookout bulletin for a silver SUV which had been reported stolen by the Clearwater Police Department. The deputy saw a silver SUV heading north on 14th Street make a right turn onto Oak Avenue. When the deputy got behind the SUV and read the license plate he could see it matched that of the stolen SUV.
flaglerlive.com
Matanzas High School Again Target of a Bomb Threat, Again Deemed a Hoax
Matanzas High School was on “Code Blue”–meaning a bomb threat–again for the second time in two months. The threat was made by phone, and was deemed a hoax. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies converged on the school just after 11 a.m., when the threat was made. “We have a small section of the campus relocated to the gym and theater,” Jason Wheeler, the district’s chief spokesman said shortly after noon. “Rest of campus is holding in place.” District staff is standing by as sheriff’s personnel conducts the investigation.
ormondbeachobserver.com
West Virginia man charged for unarmed burglary after he tried to steal a forklift
5:42 p.m. — 200 block of Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Trespassing. Police arrested a 66-year-old Daytona Beach Shores man who was seen by a neighbor entering a vacant oceanfront home. According to a police report, the neighbor watched as the man walked up to the home from the...
Police investigate after bomb threat made against Flagler County high school
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Flagler County is investigating after a bomb threat was made at a high school. Police said a bomb threat was made at Matanzas High School. Officials said the school has been placed under a “Code Blue” and all the students are secure....
actionnewsjax.com
‘She shot her like she was nothing’: Trial begins for woman accused in deadly shooting of teenager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial of a woman charged with shooting and killing a teenager in 2020. According to police, Shaetavia Cooper shot 16-year-old Teneria McClendon during an argument outside of Wawa on 103rd Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Ten...
WESH
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
flaglerlive.com
Kwentel Moultrie Is Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison on Rape Conviction, Still faces Murder Charge
Kwentel Moultrie, whom a jury last August found guilty of rape, was sentenced to 10 years in prison today. He had previously turned down a deal that would have drastically reduced the charge and spared him prison. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins relied on the jury verdict, the recommended sentencing guidelines...
flaglerlive.com
15 Years in Prison for Joseph Carroll in Fentanyl Overdose Death of Michael Burnett Jr.
Joseph Carroll, a 44-year-old former resident of Shady Lane in Palm Coast, was sentenced to 15 years in prison this morning for causing the death by fentanyl overdose of 31-year-old Michael Burnett Jr. in June 2018. Carroll and Allyson Bennett, 40, had sold the drug to Burnett shortly before his overdose.
10NEWS
Elderly Florida woman who killed terminal husband in hospital charged with murder
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman who fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital was taken into custody over the weekend after SWAT team members used a nonlethal explosive device to distract her and then tried to use a stun gun on her, authorities said Monday.
Arrest expected in murder of man killed in front of his 2-year-old in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The video with this story is from an earlier, related report. First Coast News reporting on this arrest will not compromise the investigation, according to law enforcement sources. Nearly a year after a St. Augustine father of four was shot to death in front of...
fox35orlando.com
12 people arrested in drug bust after officers raid Volusia County home: Deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A drug bust in Volusia County resulted in the arrests of 12 people in New Smyrna Beach, deputies said. Officers said they began getting complaints about "narcotics activity" at 2127 Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach back in August 2022. Deputies also responded to the home for multiple overdoses and one overdose-related death.
WESH
Volusia County drug activity investigation leads to 12 arrests
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation into drug activity in Volusia County led to the arrests of 12 people Friday. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said starting in August, complaints came in about drug activity in the area of Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach. Several overdoses, one of...
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
Deputies bust drug house; arrest 12 people, seize drugs and firearms
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one dozen people following an investigation of a suspected drug house. Since August, the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Crime Suppression Team have received complaints about drug activity at 2127 Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach. >>>...
WESH
Police: 3 suspects in custody after robbery at Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines and forecast. Three suspects have been taken into custody following a robbery in Volusia County Saturday. Edgewater police said the robbery happened at a Shell gas station on South Ridgewood Avenue. No one was hurt during the...
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before veering into traffic, killing 1 in head-on collision
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man who was a passenger in a vehicle was killed over the weekend in a head-on crash, authorities said. Candido Soto Jr., 48, was a passenger in a silver Dodge SUV traveling along Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Comments / 3