FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
wcn247.com
Harkless scores 28, leads UNLV past Wyoming 86-72
LAS VEGAS — Led by Elijah Harkless' 28 points, the UNLV Rebels defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 86-72. The Rebels improved to 13-7 with the victory and the Cowboys fell to 6-14.
wcn247.com
Mia Sherman: A True Competitor from the Court to the Classroom
WILMINGTON, Pa. – Cheerleader, Zeta Tau Alpha Vice President, SGA member and Sophomore Early Education and Special Ed major… what is it that Mia Sherman does not do? When she is not here at Westminster, Sherman resides in Foxburg, Pa. Throughout her high school years at Allegheny-Clarion Valley...
wcn247.com
Michigan RB Blake Corum says Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Police records show Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. Corum tweeted Tuesday that his parents bought the car for him after he graduated from high school. Corum’s car was stolen shortly after he made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.
wcn247.com
Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State. He was one of State’s top receivers and expected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense. Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence. A police report says he bruised the girl’s bicep and caused abrasions to her shins. Thomas says he never struck her.
wcn247.com
Faculty calls on embattled Minnesota college head to resign
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The faculty at a Minnesota college is calling for its president to resign for her handling of a Muslim student's objection to a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad being shown in an ancient art course. Faculty leaders at Hamline University say members voted Tuesday. They say they lost faith in President Fayneese Miller because she declined to renew the contract for an adjunct art instructor who showed the painting, Erika López Prater. That instructor sued the private liberal arts school last week. A Hamline spokesman says Miller and her team are discussing how to respond to the Faculty Council's vote.
wcn247.com
Light quake gives Southern California an early morning jolt
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A light earthquake centered offshore gave Southern California an early morning wake-up call Wednesday but there were no reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2 a.m. quake struck beneath the ocean 10.6 miles south of Malibu. The USGS citizen reporting website shows it was felt widely in the region. But the quake was too small to trigger alerts to cellphones from the ShakeAlert system. There was no tsunami threat, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.
