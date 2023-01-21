Read full article on original website
Does Arkansas have its swagger back?
Last Wednesday, Arkansas basketball left Columbia (Mo.) frustrated, short on confidence and sputtering with a four-game losing streak. Fast forward just one week and a pair of home victories later and the Razorbacks have a much different vibe. Maybe, just maybe, the Hoop Hogs have their swagger back... The signs...
Kermit Davis declined further comment on Malique Ewin situation
On Tuesday, January 24, It was revealed that Malique Ewin's absence since January 10 is tied to an ongoing investigation regarding a fatal one-car incident almost two weeks ago. Later that night, the Ole Miss men's basketball team dropped to 1-7 in SEC play after Missouri's hot shooting night from...
Will McEntire offers reliable option for Razorback rotation
Will McEntire has had an interesting career at Arkansas, featuring a solid start to a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, a redshirt year in 2021 and a breakout campaign that seemingly came out of nowhere. Now a redshirt junior with proven starting experience on big stages, McEntire gives the Razorbacks an intriguing option in their weekend rotation.
LR Mills Athlete Jabrae Shaw commits to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team continues to snag local stars. On Monday, Little Rock Mills senior athlete Jabrae Shaw announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. Shaw played on both sides of the ball in the 2022 football season for the Comets.
247Sports
Tye Fagan intent on honoring preseason commitment despite a disastrous season to date
While members of the Ole Miss men's basketball team have often claimed to figuratively hit the reset button after each game, treating each day as a life of its own, the losses have sure piled up. With the month of January coming to a close soon, the Rebels are still...
Even if Nick Smith Comes Back, He Shouldn't Be Expected to Be Knight in Shining Armor
Freshman guard is an 18-year-old who doesn't deserve Razorback fans piling his shoulders with unrealistic expectations
Kermit Davis talks 89-77 loss to Missouri
On Tuesday, Ole Miss head basketball coach Kermit Davis met with the media to discuss what went wrong in his team's loss at home to the Missouri Tigers.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis knows the drill when it comes to Hoop Hogs turning their SEC misfortunes around
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis was forged through the fire of two Razorback resurgences in the past two seasons as he helped dig the team out of early SEC holes on their way to grand finishes. What turned out to be two rags-to-riches...
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
Crossover Podcast | The alarming thing that has become Ole Miss basketball + more
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss what was a difficult Tuesday for Ole Miss athletics, the latest in portal recruiting, how we missed Jonathan Davis and more in the laytest episode of the Crossover Podcast...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Jeffcoat to #Gamecocks is over, he’s headed to Arkansas
Former Irmo star defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat will play his final season of college football in the SEC, it just won’t be at USC, his first choice. Over the weekend Jeffcoat took an official visit to Arkansas and Sunday night he announced a commitment to the Razorbacks. The former All-SEC performer at Missouri will have one season of eligibility with the Razorbacks.
Ole Miss expected to host late-blooming, 2023 Lawrence County standout Jonathan Davis today and Thursday
Ole Miss is expected to host 2023 defensive lineman Jonathan Davis on Wednesday and Thursday prior to next week's National Signing Day. Davis, out of Lawrence County (Miss.) High School, is a late bloomer of sorts, whose recruitment has taken off over the last month or so. The 6-6, 305-pounder...
Late Kick: Sam Pittman has earned an B approval rating as head coach of Arkansas
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate dishes out his approval rating for Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman.
KARK
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Lots of QB talk, Dan Enos getting straight to work
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims and Otis Kirk talk about a lot of recruits visiting the hill this weekend. They discuss 2024 WR’s Courtney Crutchfield and CJ Brown, 2024 QB Walker White, 2025 QB’s Garyt Odom, Quentin Murphy and Grayson...
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
KHBS
Former Arkansas state senator, county judge candidate, pleads guilty to abuse of public trust
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Arkansas state senator andcandidate for Sebastian County judge pleaded guilty to abuse of public trust Monday, according to Emily White, special prosecutor. Robert Dennis Altes, better known as Denny Altes, was briefly booked into jail on May 6, 2022. His charge was listed...
247Sports
