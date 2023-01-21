ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Does Arkansas have its swagger back?

Last Wednesday, Arkansas basketball left Columbia (Mo.) frustrated, short on confidence and sputtering with a four-game losing streak. Fast forward just one week and a pair of home victories later and the Razorbacks have a much different vibe. Maybe, just maybe, the Hoop Hogs have their swagger back... The signs...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Kermit Davis declined further comment on Malique Ewin situation

On Tuesday, January 24, It was revealed that Malique Ewin's absence since January 10 is tied to an ongoing investigation regarding a fatal one-car incident almost two weeks ago. Later that night, the Ole Miss men's basketball team dropped to 1-7 in SEC play after Missouri's hot shooting night from...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Will McEntire offers reliable option for Razorback rotation

Will McEntire has had an interesting career at Arkansas, featuring a solid start to a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, a redshirt year in 2021 and a breakout campaign that seemingly came out of nowhere. Now a redshirt junior with proven starting experience on big stages, McEntire gives the Razorbacks an intriguing option in their weekend rotation.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

LR Mills Athlete Jabrae Shaw commits to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team continues to snag local stars. On Monday, Little Rock Mills senior athlete Jabrae Shaw announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. Shaw played on both sides of the ball in the 2022 football season for the Comets.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Jeffcoat to #Gamecocks is over, he’s headed to Arkansas

Former Irmo star defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat will play his final season of college football in the SEC, it just won’t be at USC, his first choice. Over the weekend Jeffcoat took an official visit to Arkansas and Sunday night he announced a commitment to the Razorbacks. The former All-SEC performer at Missouri will have one season of eligibility with the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy