ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'

Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
Sporting News

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy has short explanation for controversial late-game punt vs. 49ers

With his team's season potentially on the line, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy left the game at the feet of his punter. Down 19-12 in the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, the Cowboys put together a drive to forget with 2:59 left in the game from their 18-yard line. Quarterback Dak Prescott went 0 for 2 and took a sack in a critical spot.
Sporting News

Why Dalton Schultz's late catch didn't stop the clock for Cowboys against 49ers

The Cowboys needed everything to break their way on the final drive of Sunday's divisional round game against the 49ers to have any shot at pulling off a miracle comeback. Instead, just about everything broke against them. On the first play of the drive, Dak Prescott was nearly sacked for...
Sporting News

Alabama coordinator candidates: Who will Nick Saban hire to run offense, defense in 2023?

Two college football coaches might face more scrutiny than anyone else in college football in 2023. And Nick Saban hasn't hired them yet. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien accepted the same position with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding took the same position with Ole Miss on Jan. 13. That means Saban will enter his 17th season with two new coordinators for the first time since the 2019 season. This will be the fourth time in his run at Alabama that he has had to replace both coordinators and the third time in the last six years. In 2018 he won the national title with first-time coordinators Mike Locksley and Tosh Lupoi.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 AFC, NFC championships

The NFL playoffs have officially arrived at its midway point. The wild card and divisional rounds have concluded with four teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. "Monday Night Football" has become a staple not just in the regular season, but in the early rounds of the postseason, as well. Over the last few years, an additional "MNF" game has been added for the postseason.
Sporting News

Conference Championship DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments

After another week of exciting playoff action, conference championship Sunday is finally here. With two great games on the slate (Eagles-49ers, Bengals-Chiefs), NFL DFS players will have opportunities to build interesting and competitive lineups despite the relatively small pool of players. Our DraftKings lineup features a few big stars and a couple of value sleepers who could end up making or breaking our chances at cashing in daily fantasy football tournaments.
Sporting News

Eagles-49ers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

The NFC's top two seeds clash with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line as the Eagles host the 49ers in the first conference championship game on Sunday's slate (3:00 p.m. ET, FOX). While the football season is nearing an end, NFL DFS players still have a few more opportunities to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead them to some cash at the game's conclusion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every team after divisional playoffs

Another season of unrealized expectations leads to an offseason of hope for some of the NFL's preeminent franchises. The Bills came up short of their Super Bowl destiny once again as they were manhandled by the Bengals in the divisional round. Buffalo can now look forward to April: they hold the 28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with adjustments along their offensive line as a potential priority.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Isaiah McKenzie details conversation with Stefon Diggs after Bills loss, WR's outburst at Josh Allen

Isaiah McKenzie has shined a bit of light on what led to Stefon Diggs' frustrated outburst at the end of the Bills' season-ending 27-10 loss to the Bengals. Diggs yelled at quarterback Josh Allen late in Buffalo's upset loss and apparently attempted to book it out of the stadium in wake of the defeat. He reportedly had to be corralled by his teammates and brought back to the locker room to hear coach Sean McDermott's postgame speech and then left a few minutes after it.
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

49ers vs. Eagles picks, predictions against spread: Why San Francisco will advance to Super Bowl 57

The 49ers are playing for the NFC championship for the third time in four years. This year, as the No. 2 seed, they will go on the road to face the No. 1 seed Eagles. Philadelphia will host San Francisco on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, Fox) to see who will advance to play either Kansas City or Cincinnati in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona in Feb. 12. The Eagles, per Sports Interaction, are 2.5-point favorites and the game has an over/under of 45.5 points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy