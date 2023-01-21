Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
Sporting News
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy has short explanation for controversial late-game punt vs. 49ers
With his team's season potentially on the line, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy left the game at the feet of his punter. Down 19-12 in the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, the Cowboys put together a drive to forget with 2:59 left in the game from their 18-yard line. Quarterback Dak Prescott went 0 for 2 and took a sack in a critical spot.
Sporting News
Bengals' Joe Burrow takes shot at NFL in two-word Instagram post celebrating win over Bills
Joe Burrow was in the mood to celebrate after the Bengals upset the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, and he didn't just settle for his usual victory cigar. Instead, Burrow took multiple shots at the NFL with his postgame comments and social media activity.
Why Bills Mafia Showcases ‘What Sport Is’
Sports Illustrated photographed the wild scenes outside a Bills game during the 2022 season.
Sporting News
Why Dalton Schultz's late catch didn't stop the clock for Cowboys against 49ers
The Cowboys needed everything to break their way on the final drive of Sunday's divisional round game against the 49ers to have any shot at pulling off a miracle comeback. Instead, just about everything broke against them. On the first play of the drive, Dak Prescott was nearly sacked for...
Sporting News
Alabama coordinator candidates: Who will Nick Saban hire to run offense, defense in 2023?
Two college football coaches might face more scrutiny than anyone else in college football in 2023. And Nick Saban hasn't hired them yet. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien accepted the same position with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding took the same position with Ole Miss on Jan. 13. That means Saban will enter his 17th season with two new coordinators for the first time since the 2019 season. This will be the fourth time in his run at Alabama that he has had to replace both coordinators and the third time in the last six years. In 2018 he won the national title with first-time coordinators Mike Locksley and Tosh Lupoi.
Sporting News
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 AFC, NFC championships
The NFL playoffs have officially arrived at its midway point. The wild card and divisional rounds have concluded with four teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. "Monday Night Football" has become a staple not just in the regular season, but in the early rounds of the postseason, as well. Over the last few years, an additional "MNF" game has been added for the postseason.
Lakeview's Minges Brook Elementary wins $1,000 NFL PLAY 60 grant via Detroit Lions
The American Heart Association announced that Minges Brook Elementary School, in the Lakeview School District, is the Detroit Lions local recipient of the American Heart Association's NFL PLAY 60 grant. The grant awards the school $1,000 for increasing physical activity, as part of the NFL and the American Heart Association...
Sporting News
Mel Kiper mock draft 2023: Surprises feature CJ Stroud over Bryce Young, four QBs in top 10 in first projection
Mel Kiper has not seen his shadow, which means mock draft season is officially underway. With the NFL season nearing its end, mock draft season is starting to heat up, and no indicator is finer than the ESPN draft analyst's first projection of the 2023 first round come April. As...
Sporting News
Conference Championship DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments
After another week of exciting playoff action, conference championship Sunday is finally here. With two great games on the slate (Eagles-49ers, Bengals-Chiefs), NFL DFS players will have opportunities to build interesting and competitive lineups despite the relatively small pool of players. Our DraftKings lineup features a few big stars and a couple of value sleepers who could end up making or breaking our chances at cashing in daily fantasy football tournaments.
Sporting News
Eagles-49ers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
The NFC's top two seeds clash with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line as the Eagles host the 49ers in the first conference championship game on Sunday's slate (3:00 p.m. ET, FOX). While the football season is nearing an end, NFL DFS players still have a few more opportunities to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead them to some cash at the game's conclusion.
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Packers may move QB for 'the right package'
Aaron Rodgers could be yours if the price is right. The Rodgers rumor mill has once again begun to churn, with recent reports indicating the 39-year-old quarterback could be on his way out of Green Bay this offseason. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport continued to...
Sporting News
Bills GM Brandon Beane won't go 'lean' to build team: 'Don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
The Bills have found themselves in a precarious position following Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Their offensive line was clearly outplayed, their wide receivers struggled to find separation, and the Bengals offense had the defense's number all game. The Bills' season ended two days ago, which means the team is...
Sporting News
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every team after divisional playoffs
Another season of unrealized expectations leads to an offseason of hope for some of the NFL's preeminent franchises. The Bills came up short of their Super Bowl destiny once again as they were manhandled by the Bengals in the divisional round. Buffalo can now look forward to April: they hold the 28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with adjustments along their offensive line as a potential priority.
Sporting News
Isaiah McKenzie details conversation with Stefon Diggs after Bills loss, WR's outburst at Josh Allen
Isaiah McKenzie has shined a bit of light on what led to Stefon Diggs' frustrated outburst at the end of the Bills' season-ending 27-10 loss to the Bengals. Diggs yelled at quarterback Josh Allen late in Buffalo's upset loss and apparently attempted to book it out of the stadium in wake of the defeat. He reportedly had to be corralled by his teammates and brought back to the locker room to hear coach Sean McDermott's postgame speech and then left a few minutes after it.
Sporting News
49ers vs. Eagles picks, predictions against spread: Why San Francisco will advance to Super Bowl 57
The 49ers are playing for the NFC championship for the third time in four years. This year, as the No. 2 seed, they will go on the road to face the No. 1 seed Eagles. Philadelphia will host San Francisco on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, Fox) to see who will advance to play either Kansas City or Cincinnati in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona in Feb. 12. The Eagles, per Sports Interaction, are 2.5-point favorites and the game has an over/under of 45.5 points.
Tom Brady is being super lame about being fined for his dirty move against the Cowboys
Tom Brady might have played his final NFL game last week when the Bucs lost at home to the Cowboys, 31-14, in a NFC wild-card game that was never really close to being a good game. Brady wasn’t at his best in that game and he seemed pretty frustrated for...
Sporting News
NFL playoff picks, predictions: Bengals beat Chiefs again, 49ers edge Eagles in championship games
NFL championship weekend is here, and three of the four teams participating are return visitors with the goal of reaching Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. San Francisco meets Philadelphia in the NFC championship game in the early matchup at 3 p.m. on...
Comments / 0